Trumpeter Ingrid Jensen Joins the Saddleback Big Band for Jazz Day at Saddleback College

On Saturday, February 24th, Saddleback’s Jazz Day offers performances by the aspiring and the inspiring. The day begins with local high school and middle school bands and combos that perform and are evaluated by Saddleback College Jazz Faculty. They also participate in jam sessions, clinics and a Master Class with Ingrid Jensen.

The day is followed up with a must-hear performance by the Saddleback Big Band and trumpeter Ingrid Jensen on the McKinney stage at 7:00 p.m. Born in Vancouver and raised in Nanaimo, British Columbia, Ingrid Jensen has been hailed as one of the most gifted trumpeters of her generation.

After graduating from Berklee College of Music in 1989, she went on to record three highly acclaimed CDs for the ENJA record label, soon becoming one of the most in-demand players on the global jazz scene. “Ingrid plays trumpet and flugelhorn with all the brilliance and fire of a true virtuoso, following the spirit of the muse as she creates…warm, sensitive, exciting and totally honest…” ~ Marian McPartland “You play great!” ~ Herbie Hancock

Tickets are $15 At-the-Door; $10 presale; Child 17 & under Free and may be purchased in person at the Saddleback College ticket office, Tuesday-Friday, noon to 4 p.m. or online at www.saddleback.edu/arts. If you need further assistance, you may call the ticket office at (949)-582-4656 during the hours listed.

Saddleback College is located at 28000 Marguerite Pkwy in Mission Viejo, just east of Interstate 5 at the Avery Parkway exit. Take Avery Parkway to Marguerite Parkway and turn left. Turn right into the first campus entrance and take the second left to Theatre Circle. Parking Lot 12 is on the right.

Jazz Studies at Saddleback College emphasizes creativity through improvisation and ensemble performance. Focusing on the historical, theoretical and intuitive aspects of this American music, Director Joey Sellers and an outstanding cadre of nationally recognized musicians comprise the jazz faculty. Curricula include Improvisation, Jazz Composition and Arranging, Jazz History Syllabus, Jazz History Audio, Jazz History Podcast, Jazz Piano, Saddleback Big Band, Jazz Lab Ensemble, and Combos. Students in Jazz Studies at Saddleback College have transferred to prestigious institutions including the University of Southern California, Eastman School of Music, Berkeley School of Music, Cal State Northridge, UCLA, Cal State Fullerton, University of California at San Diego, and other regional institutions. Some of our alumni have gone on to play professionally with Frank Zappa, Diana Ross, and other high-profile artists and organizations.

Located in Mission Viejo, Saddleback College provides quality higher education and training to the greater south Orange County community. Having served more than 500,000 students since 1968, Saddleback College offers over 300 degree and certificate programs to help students reach their personal, career, and educational goals. For more information, please visit www.saddleback.edu and for Fine Arts information, please visit www.saddleback.edu/arts.

Photo Credit: Saddleback College

