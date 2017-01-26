TWENTY NEW MEMBERS JOIN THE LOCAL ELKS LODGE

The Mission Viejo, Saddleback Valley Elks welcomed twenty new members in January.

Seated L to R: Linda Webb, Lori Cincotta, Terry Jensen, Lodge President Dave McLeod, Angela Lewis, Kathie Schanderal, Maria Mobley, and Caren Bowman.

Standing L to R: Travis Eldred, Dan Sciortino, Brian McKenzie, James Ellis, Delia Vanden Boogaard, Lori Knox, Mahaela Marks, David Grant, Dave Angelo and Doug Rogna

Twenty young men and women initiates, primarily from the Saddleback Valley cities, all pledged to uphold the statutes of the Order and support the Lodge in its many charitable endeavors. New members from Mission Viejo are: Dave Angelo, Caren Bowman, Travis Cincotta, James Ellis, Terry Jensen, Lori Knox, Bryan Mackenzie, Mihaela Marks, Thomas McCall, Doug Rogna, Dan Sciortino, and Dalia Vanden Boogaard. Also joining the Elks from Lake Forest is Garry Jeffrey, Maria Mobley, and Lake Forest Mayor the Honorable Scott Voigts. Other new members are Lori Cincotta of Dana Point, David Grant of Anaheim, Angela Lewis of Huntington Beach, Kathie Schanderl of Laguna Niguel, and Linda Webb of Foothill Ranch.

Lodge President Dave McLeod presided over the Initiation ceremony and complimented his corps of Lodge Officers for their fine performance in the program. McLeod also thanked the members present for their support during his year as Lodge President. He reminded them that nominations for next year’s officers will take place on February 7th. The month of February promises to be a busy month for the local Elks Lodge with events such as the Police and Firefighters Appreciation Dinner, Senior Citizens Valentine’s Day Dinner Dance, Mardi Gras Madness fundraiser, and a Pancake Breakfast honoring Veterans.

The Mission Viejo/Saddleback Valley Elks Lodge #2444 is celebrating 47 years of service to Saddleback Valley Communities. It is one of 10 lodges in the Orange Coast District of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (BPOE) whose headquarters is in Chicago, Illinois. The BPOE is a charitable organization with a 148 year history of giving. “Elks Care Elks Share” For information regarding Elks programs or membership, call 949 830-3557.

Andy Costello, Lodge Publicity