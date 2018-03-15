Typical Sisters Perform at Saddleback College

Jazz Studies at Saddleback College presents Typical Sisters on Monday, April 2, at 7:30 pm in the McKinney Theatre. Typical Sisters is not, as the name might suggest, a Twisted Sister cover band. In fact, the improvising trio of guitar, bass, and drums draws equally on influences from rock music, singer-songwriters, minimalism and a rich history of American improvisers. The band’s music has been described as “tonally and dynamically expeditious while texturally soft and inviting, a comfortable challenge that easily entices.” -Scottie McNiece, International Anthem

Tickets are $10 General; $7 Student/Seniors (presale only); Child 17 and under Free and may be purchased in person at the Saddleback College ticket office, Tuesday-Friday, noon to 4 p.m. or online at www.saddleback.edu/arts. If you need further assistance, you may call the ticket office at (949)-582-4656 during the hours listed.

Jazz Studies at Saddleback College emphasizes creativity through improvisation and ensemble performance. Focusing on the historical, theoretical and intuitive aspects of this American music, Director Joey Sellers and an outstanding cadre of nationally recognized musicians comprise the jazz faculty. Curricula include Improvisation, Jazz Composition and Arranging, Jazz History Syllabus, Jazz History Audio, Jazz History Podcast, Jazz Piano , Saddleback Big Band, Jazz Lab Ensemble, and Combos.

Saddleback College is located at 28000 Marguerite Pkwy in Mission Viejo, just east of Interstate 5 at the Avery Parkway exit. Take Avery Parkway to Marguerite Parkway and turn left. Turn right into the first campus entrance and take the second left to Theatre Circle. Parking Lot 12 is on the right.

