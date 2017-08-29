Unlimited garlic fries in honor of National Cheeseburger Day – Sept. 18, 2017

– Salt Creek Grille – an iconic Dana Point restaurant – is celebrating National Cheeseburger Day on Sept. 18 by offering unlimited garlic French fries. Yum!

Every patron who orders one of the Grille’s delectable cheeseburgers – including the Gorgonzola-stuffed Blue’s Burger – will get unlimited fries.

(Certain restrictions apply, so please check with the restaurant for specifics.)

Salt Creek Grille’s fries are coated perfectly with garlic and Asiago cheese and are the perfect accompaniment to the Cheeseburger made from mesquite-grilled fresh-ground chuck and Creek Burger crafted from ground short rib, chuck and brisket.

Dinner is served from 5 p.m. daily with the bar open at 4 p.m.

The Dana Point-based Salt Creek Grille at 32802 Pacific Coast Highway is one of five award-winning eateries that include locations in Rumson and Princeton, N.J; and Valencia and El Segundo, CA.

For more information, call 949-661-7799 visit saltcreekgrille.com.

Media Contact:

Kelly Tokarski

KT Community Relations

