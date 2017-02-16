Verdi’s Aida Experience opera at its grandest!

Posted on February 16th, 2017

Verdi’s most popular opera tells the story of a doomed love triangle in ancient Egypt involving the Pharaoh’s daughter Amneris, the enslaved Nubian princess Aida and Radamès, the ambitious soldier they both love.

This timeless tale—set to opera’s most stirring music—marks the North American debut of the exciting South African soprano Kelebogile Besong, who recently made her role debut in Aida at Sweden’s famed Malmö Opera to critical acclaim.

Pacific Symphony’s semi-staged production  of Aida includes dancing, acting, staging, costumes and props. Thrill to some of opera’s greatest arias, most powerful choruses and the stirring Triumphal March!

Sure to sell out! Best availability on Feb. 28.

 
HAL & JEANETTE SEGERSTROM FAMILY FOUNDATION 2016-17 CLASSICAL SERIES

AIDA

Thu., Feb. 23; Sat., Feb. 25 & Tue., Feb. 28 • 8 p.m.
Preview Talk at 7 p.m. with Alan Chapman
Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall
Carl St.Clair, conductor | Mary Birnbaum, stage director | John Todd, choreographer
Grace Laubacher, scenic designer | Anshuman Bhatia, lighting designer
Katie Wilson, costume designer | Ora Jewell-Busche, wig and makeup designer
CAST

Aida  —  Kelebogile Besong
Radamès  —  Arnold Rawls
Amneris  —  Milena Kitic
Amonasro  —  Mark Delavan
Ramfis  —  Julian Close
The King  —  Philip Skinner
Nicholas Preston  —  Messenger
High Priestess  —  Renée Tatum
Little Aida  —   Sienna Burnette
Dancers: Tyquan Christie, Raymond Ejiofor, Lisa Gillespie, Isaac Huerta, Natalie Iscovich & Andrew Martinez

Pacific Chorale — John Alexander, artistic director;
Robert Istad, assistant conductor and chorusmaster

 

Concert sponsors: Catherine Emmi and Cameron Emmi

Honorary producers: Opera FOCUS

 
Experience Verdi’s impeccable musical genius at its most voluptuous when Pacific Symphony comes out of the pit and onto the stage for this semi-staged presentation of Verdi’s most popular and heartbreaking opera.

“There are few operas more grand than last year’s Turandot, ” says Music Director Carl St.Clair, “so the only way to go was to Verdi’s monumental Aida. I always want to do big choral operas because including the magnificent Pacific Chorale, which is over 120 singers strong, means our opera performances will be all the more spectacular and memorable.”

Aida is a masterpiece—both epic and deeply personal,” says the stage director, Mary Birnbaum. “Although we tend to think of romantic Italian opera as traditional and conventional, Verdi was incredibly innovative. I think a lot of productions of Aida deal with its epic nature—we think of elephants and giant temples. However, like in all of Verdi’s operas, at Aida’s core are beautifully writ individuals with deeply human wants and needs. I think a semi-staged production gives us a unique opportunity to focus on these characters, to tell the story more sparely and more intimately. Needless to say, I am thrilled to be able to direct Aida with Pacific Symphony.”
READ MORE in the program notes.
 

  
