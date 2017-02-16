Verdi’s Aida Experience opera at its grandest!

HAL & JEANETTE SEGERSTROM FAMILY FOUNDATION 2016-17 CLASSICAL SERIES AIDA Thu., Feb. 23; Sat., Feb. 25 & Tue., Feb. 28 • 8 p.m.

Preview Talk at 7 p.m. with Alan Chapman

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall

Carl St.Clair, conductor | Mary Birnbaum, stage director | John Todd, choreographer

Grace Laubacher, scenic designer | Anshuman Bhatia, lighting designer

Katie Wilson, costume designer | Ora Jewell-Busche, wig and makeup designer

CAST Aida — Kelebogile Besong

Radamès — Arnold Rawls

Amneris — Milena Kitic

Amonasro — Mark Delavan

Ramfis — Julian Close

The King — Philip Skinner

Nicholas Preston — Messenger

High Priestess — Renée Tatum

Little Aida — Sienna Burnette

Dancers: Tyquan Christie, Raymond Ejiofor, Lisa Gillespie, Isaac Huerta, Natalie Iscovich & Andrew Martinez Pacific Chorale — John Alexander, artistic director;

Robert Istad, assistant conductor and chorusmaster Concert sponsors: Catherine Emmi and Cameron Emmi Honorary producers: Opera FOCUS

Experience Verdi’s impeccable musical genius at its most voluptuous when Pacific Symphony comes out of the pit and onto the stage for this semi-staged presentation of Verdi’s most popular and heartbreaking opera. “There are few operas more grand than last year’s Turandot, ” says Music Director Carl St.Clair, “so the only way to go was to Verdi’s monumental Aida. I always want to do big choral operas because including the magnificent Pacific Chorale, which is over 120 singers strong, means our opera performances will be all the more spectacular and memorable.” “Aida is a masterpiece—both epic and deeply personal,” says the stage director, Mary Birnbaum. “Although we tend to think of romantic Italian opera as traditional and conventional, Verdi was incredibly innovative. I think a lot of productions of Aida deal with its epic nature—we think of elephants and giant temples. However, like in all of Verdi’s operas, at Aida’s core are beautifully writ individuals with deeply human wants and needs. I think a semi-staged production gives us a unique opportunity to focus on these characters, to tell the story more sparely and more intimately. Needless to say, I am thrilled to be able to direct Aida with Pacific Symphony.”

READ MORE in the program notes.

