Verdi’s Aida Experience opera at its grandest!Posted on February 16th, 2017
Verdi’s most popular opera tells the story of a doomed love triangle in ancient Egypt involving the Pharaoh’s daughter Amneris, the enslaved Nubian princess Aida and Radamès, the ambitious soldier they both love.
This timeless tale—set to opera’s most stirring music—marks the North American debut of the exciting South African soprano Kelebogile Besong, who recently made her role debut in Aida at Sweden’s famed Malmö Opera to critical acclaim.
Pacific Symphony’s semi-staged production of Aida includes dancing, acting, staging, costumes and props. Thrill to some of opera’s greatest arias, most powerful choruses and the stirring Triumphal March!
Sure to sell out! Best availability on Feb. 28.
|HAL & JEANETTE SEGERSTROM FAMILY FOUNDATION 2016-17 CLASSICAL SERIES
AIDA
Thu., Feb. 23; Sat., Feb. 25 & Tue., Feb. 28 • 8 p.m.
Aida — Kelebogile Besong
Pacific Chorale — John Alexander, artistic director;
Concert sponsors: Catherine Emmi and Cameron Emmi
Honorary producers: Opera FOCUS
“There are few operas more grand than last year’s Turandot, ” says Music Director Carl St.Clair, “so the only way to go was to Verdi’s monumental Aida. I always want to do big choral operas because including the magnificent Pacific Chorale, which is over 120 singers strong, means our opera performances will be all the more spectacular and memorable.”
“Aida is a masterpiece—both epic and deeply personal,” says the stage director, Mary Birnbaum. “Although we tend to think of romantic Italian opera as traditional and conventional, Verdi was incredibly innovative. I think a lot of productions of Aida deal with its epic nature—we think of elephants and giant temples. However, like in all of Verdi’s operas, at Aida’s core are beautifully writ individuals with deeply human wants and needs. I think a semi-staged production gives us a unique opportunity to focus on these characters, to tell the story more sparely and more intimately. Needless to say, I am thrilled to be able to direct Aida with Pacific Symphony.”