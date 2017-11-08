Vladimir Khomiakov Piano Recital – Saddleback College

Saddleback College Reflections of the Ocean Classical Keyboard Series proudly presents Vladimir Khomiakov Piano Recital, on Sunday, November 19, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. in McKinney Theatre. Back by popular demand, Vladimir Khomiakov performs a piano recital featuring classical and romantic favorites.

Vladimir Khomiakov was born in Kirovograd (USSR) in a musicians’ family. He began his piano studies at the age of four with his mother and performed his first solo recital at the Chelyabinsk State Philharmonic Society (Russia) when he was ten. Mr. Khomiakov studied at the St. Petersburg Rimsky-Korsakov State Conservatory and later received a post-graduate degree from the Moscow Tchaikovsky State Conservatory.

Mr. Khomiakov performs recitals in major concert halls of the United States, Canada, Mexico, Russia, Ukraine, South Korea, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Holland, Spain, Italy and Sweden. He has published recordings on CD, DVD, was broadcasted on radio and television in Germany, Belgium, Russia, South Korea, Canada and the United States.

Tickets are $10 general; $7 seniors; $5 students; (presale only); children FREE with paying adult; 2-for-1 for music teachers with MTAC/CAPMT ID. Call the ticket office at 949-582-4656 Tickets may be purchased in person at the Saddleback College ticket office, Tuesday-Friday, noon to 4 p.m. or online at www.saddleback.edu/arts.

Those needing assistance may call the ticket office at (949)-582-4656 during the hours listed.

Saddleback College is located at 28000 Marguerite Parkway in Mission Viejo, just east of Interstate 5 at the Avery Parkway exit. Parking is available in Lot 12. Take Avery Parkway to Marguerite Parkway turn left to the third traffic light, which is Saddleback’s Marguerite entrance. Turn right into the campus and take the second left to Theatre Circle, turning right into Lot 12.

Located in Mission Viejo, Saddleback College provides quality higher education and training to the greater south Orange County community. Having served more than 500,000 students since 1968, Saddleback College offers over 300 degree and certificate programs to help students reach their personal, career, and educational goals.

For more information, please visit www.saddleback.edu and for Fine Arts information, please visit www.saddleback.edu/arts.

Photo Credit: Saddleback College

