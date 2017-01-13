Volunteer nurses sought to help during free blood pressure screening programs

Volunteer nurses sought to help during free blood pressure screening programsPosted on January 13th, 2017
The Norman P. Murray Community and Senior Center is seeking volunteer nurses for the center’s free blood pressure screening on Wednesdays.
Registered and vocational nurses or certified nursing assistants are sought to volunteer a 2-hour shift from 10 a.m. to noon at least one Wednesday per month.
The blood pressure screening is one of many free services the City of Mission Viejo offers to older residents.
Nurses interested in volunteering should call the center at 949-470-3062.
Kelly Tokarski
Public Information Specialist
City of Mission Viejo
