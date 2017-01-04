Volunteers, donations sought for homeless count and support – City of Mission Viejo

The city of Mission Viejo is seeking volunteers to take part in Orange County’s Point-in-Time Homeless Count and Survey on Saturday, January 28. Donations of basic essentials and hygiene products for distribution to the homeless for participating in the survey are now being sought.

The county of Orange conducts a Point-in-Time (Count) and Survey on a biennial basis to gauge homelessness in our region and what it will take to help connect people to secure housing.

The city of Mission Viejo is teaming up with 211OC to assist with this essential count and donation drive and is hosting an hour-long informational meeting for the public on Wednesday, January 11 at 4 p.m. and again at 6:30 p.m. at the Norman P. Murray Community and Senior Center, 24932 Veterans Way. The meeting will allow volunteers the opportunity to ask questions and learn more about the homeless count and project support. To RSVP, contact Leslie McDonald at lmcdonald@cityofmissionviejo.org.

The City is also offering two drop-off points for donations of items that will distributed to the homeless on January 28. Drop off the following items through January 24 at the Norman P. Murray Community and Senior Center or Mission Viejo City Hall at 200 Civic Center:

Beanies/knit caps

Rain ponchos

Toothbrushes/toothpaste

AA & AAA batteries

Socks

Gallon-sized Ziploc bags

Deodorant

Toilet paper

Shampoo/conditioner

Hand sanitizer

Hair comb/brush

For more information, visit www.pointintimeoc.org or email pointintime@211oc.org.

Kelly Tokarski

Public Information Specialist

City of Mission Viejo