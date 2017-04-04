Water Festival May 20, 2017 – Santa Margarita Water District

Posted on April 4th, 2017

Each year, Santa Margarita Water District hosts its Water Awareness Festival, a family-friendly event where adults and children are able to learn more about water use efficiency and local supply reliability. SMWD customers are invited to enjoy a day of fun and learning with a hands-on tide pool exhibit, water efficient irrigation and native plant displays, water presentations, games and crafts, and music and face painting. Tours of the Chiquita Wastewater Treatment Plant are also offered.The event is held in the spring to celebrate the state of California’s recognition of May as “Water Awareness Month.”

Questions? Please contact Nicole Stanfield at (949) 459-6548 or nicoless@smwd.com.

2016 Event Overview:

