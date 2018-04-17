West County Area Guild Chapters of The Guilds of Segerstrom Center for the Arts 6th Annual FUNdraiser a Smashing Success!

You would have stepped into another time, another era, another world at this year’s West County Area Guild’s 6th Annual FUNdraiser, “Masquerade Ball”. From Zorro and his wife Elena de la Vega to a pregnant nun and her monk, the costumes were both inventive and hilarious. Inspiration was derived from song, as in Michela and Russ Engle’s selection of “Music of the Night” where Russ wore a phantom mask and Michela donned a simple scarf adorned with musical notes.

Ed and Lauren Bossart

“Good and Bad” was exemplified by an almost ethereal, bridal quality, white netting draping Guilds Chair Sandra Hovanesian while her friend, Debussy founding member Martha Lydick, was fully clad in black. Frieda Kahlo sans unibrow made quite an entrance while a female swashbuckling pirate showed off her fencing moves.

Magic Castle Magician Joyce Basch wandered around through this kaleidoscope of entertainment showcasing her sleight of hand encouraging guests to watch in vain to uncover her secrets of the trade. The Karaoke King kept the music going while people limbered up their voices to be ready to participate in the Karaoke Contest when the time was right. Sipping cocktails, the myriad characters munched on delightful appetizers of beef kabobs, crab delectables, and more waiting for dinner to be served.

Masquerade trivia tests were on each table, to test knowledge of masquerade events through the ages. A group of Carmen Chapter members showed their prodigious knowledge by winning for their table. Susan Kinkade and Wendy Fink headed up the group while their husbands, David and Stephen, the Hardy’s, and Hill’s lent their support and encouragement.

Meanwhile, costumed guests lined up to be judged in four separate categories. The funniest costume award went to the pregnant nun, Carol Dodson, and her monk, Tom Keyes. Most original costume went to Gail Daniels who simply donned a brimmed floral hat with a $2.98 price tag dangling from it – truly a Minnie Pearl, American country comedienne of Grand Ole Opry and Hee Haw fame. Best Couple Costume was awarded to the Kinkades as Robin Hood and Maid Marion. Finally, Zorro and his beloved, Elena de la Vega aptly portrayed by Stephen and Wendy Fink won for the Best Overall Costume.

In between all this, warmed up voices plied their talents with their rendition of such songs as “My Heart Will Go On”, “Queen of the House”, and “Just You Wait ‘Enry ‘Iggins”. “Up on the Roof” and Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” had our female pirate as lead singer( her kids would have been proud…or maybe just a little embarrassed!). Kenny Rogers and the First Edition would have gloried in Jim Daniels’ rendition of “Ruby, Don’t Take Your Love to Town”. Apparently, the judges thought so too as Jim was honored with first prize. A Marlene Dietrich sound-alike, Margaret Nolde, walked away with second prize as she warbled her way through the soulful melody, “Lili Marlene”. “Unforgettable” was the duet of Louise Costa and Karaoke King Roy Southerland winning the 3rd prize for Louise.

Not only did the West Area Guild chapter members outdo themselves in talent, knowledge, and creativity, members amassed some great auction items – food, experiences, gift cards were the most popular offerings this year. Whether your preference was a Silent Auction or Chinese Auction, there was something enticing for everyone…even a cartoon or illustration of your four-legged children! Masquerade Ball raised about $7,500 this year to support Segerstrom Center’s artistic and education programs. West Area Guild chapters Carmen, Center Stage, and Stage Door can be exceptionally proud of themselves!

This year’s event was planned and organized by co-chairs Louise Costa and Carol Strauss, West Area Guild Chairman with committee members Delphi Ballinger, Ed Cady, Gail & Jim Daniels, Diana Hardy, Susan Kinkade, Marty Olds, Margaret Ann Vincent, and Hallie Whelen. Stay tuned for next year as the committee comes up with an event promising another rollicking good time.

The Guilds of the Center

The Guilds of Segerstrom Center for the Arts is one of the largest and most prestigious support groups for a non-profit organization in Orange County. The Guilds, which is comprised of 22 chapters and nearly 1,600 members, is respected and admired for its contributions to Segerstrom Center for the Arts and is emulated by many other arts organizations around the country. Guilds members are Center ambassadors, spreading the word about the Center among their friends and neighbors and encouraging them to enjoy and use this great community resource.

The Guilds raises funds for the Center, Orange County’s largest non-profit arts organization. Guilds members have contributed more than $14 million dollars in support of the Center since their organization was founded. Their support helps the Center to present its renowned performing arts series, which includes dance, Broadway shows, cabaret, jazz, classical music, family entertainment, cutting-edge theater and many free and low-cost performances and events. Close to the heart of The Guilds is the Center’s education programs that reach hundreds of thousands of young people and educators each year with performances and arts-in-education programs at the Center and on school campuses.

The Guilds sponsors the Children at the Center initiative, which provides volunteers who assist the Center’s Education Department with bus-ins, the Family Series and other special events attended by young people. During the holiday season, The Guilds also holds its Toy Drive in conjunction with the U.S. Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots®, which benefits deserving but less fortunate Orange County children.

Members of The Guilds know that the arts can change lives, uplift and inspire, and represent and unite the community. Since opening in 1986, the Center has achieved national and international acclaim for the exceptional range and quality of its presentations, and members of The Guilds are proud to be part of the Segerstrom Center for the Arts family.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is unique as both an acclaimed arts institution and as a multi-disciplinary cultural campus. It is committed to supporting artistic excellence on all of its stages, offering unsurpassed experiences, and engaging the entire community in new and exciting ways through the unique power of live performance and a diverse array of inspiring programs.

Previously called the Orange County Performing Arts Center, Segerstrom Center traces its roots back to the late 1960s when a dedicated group of community leaders decided Orange County should have its own world-class performing arts venue.

As Orange County’s largest non-profit arts organization, Segerstrom Center for the Arts owns and operates the 3,000-seat Segerstrom Hall and intimate 250-seat Founders Hall, which opened in 1986, and the 2,000-seat Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, which opened in 2006 and also houses the 500-seat Samueli Theater, the Lawrence and Kristina Dodge Education Center’s studio performance space and Boeing Education Lab. A spacious arts plaza anchors Segerstrom Center for the Arts and is home to numerous free performances throughout the year as part of Segerstrom Center for the Arts’ ongoing Free for All series.

The Center presents a broad range of programming each season for audiences of all ages from throughout Orange County and beyond, including international ballet and dance, national tours of top Broadway shows, intimate performances of jazz and cabaret, contemporary artists, classical music performed by renowned chamber orchestras and ensembles, family-friendly programming, free performances open to the public from outdoor movie screenings to dancing on the plaza and many other special events. It offers many education programs designed to inspire young people through the arts. These programs reach hundreds of thousands of students of all ages with vital arts-in-education programs, enhancing their studies and enriching their lives well into the future.

In addition to the presenting and producing institution Segerstrom Center for the Arts, the 14-acre campus also embraces the facilities of two independent acclaimed organizations: Tony® Award-winning South Coast Repertory and a site designated as the future home of the Orange County Museum of Art.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is also proud to serve as the artistic home to three of the region’s major performing arts organizations: Pacific Symphony, the Philharmonic Society of Orange County and the Pacific Chorale, who contribute greatly to the artistic life of the region with annual seasons at Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

Carmen, Center Stage and Stage Door Chapters of The Guilds provide ongoing support of Segerstrom Center for the Arts and its varied community and education programs.

