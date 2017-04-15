WEST SIDE STORY AT LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

THE MOST ACCLAIMED MUSICAL OF ALL TIME!

Powerful, poignant and timely as ever, LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT present the fourth show of its 2016-2017 season, the most acclaimed musical of all time, WEST SIDE STORY, book by Arthur Laurents, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, music by Leonard Bernstein with musical direction by Brent Crayon, choreography by John Todd and directed by Ovation award-winner Richard Israel. WEST SIDE STORY will preview on Friday, April 21, 2017 (with a press opening on Saturday, April 22) and run through Sunday, May 14, 2017 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

From the first notes to the final breath, WEST SIDE STORY is one of the most memorable musicals and greatest love stories of all time. As powerful, poignant, and timely as ever, the thrilling Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim score – including “Tonight,” “Maria,” “America” and the classic “Somewhere,” remains one of the best ever written. Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet is transported to modern-day New York City, caught between warring street gangs, the Jets and the Sharks. Their struggle to survive in a world of hate, violence, and prejudice is one of the most innovative, heart-wrenching and relevant musical dramas of our time.

The Cast for WEST SIDE STORY features Eddie Egan as Tony (La Mirada Theatre/McCoy Rigby tour of Miss Saigon); Ashley Marie as Maria (West Side Story at Musical Theatre West and Riverside Repertory Theatre); Marlene Martinez as Anita (National Tour of Mamma Mia!); Michael Starr as Riff (La Mirada Theatre Carrie: The Musical); and Armando Yearwood, Jr. as Bernardo (International Tour of West Side Story); and in the ensemble Adrian Arrieta as Nibbles, Jean-Luc Cavnar-Lewandowski as Big Deal, Max Chucker as A-Rab, Autumn Crockett Cooper as Consuela, Maggie Darago as Graziella, Jake DuPree as Snowboy, Lance Galgon as Glad Hand, Erik Gratton as Krupke, Joe Hart as Lt. Schrank, April Josephine as Francisca, Natalie Iscovich as Rosalia, Danielle Kay as Anybodys, Chris Meissner as Baby John, Gabriel Navarro as Pepe, Dino Nicandros as Chino, Nich O’Neil as Luis, Clarice Ordaz as Teresita, Steven Rada as Anxious, Joshua Rivera as Indio, Mark Shunkey as Gee-Tar, Bailey Day Sonner as Velma, Alyssa Weldon as Minnie, Justin Michael Wilcox as Action, Time Winters as Doc, and Adam Ziv as Diesel.

ABOUT THE SCHEDULE AND PRICING

WEST SIDE STORY will preview on Friday, April 21, 2017 (with a press opening on Saturday, April 22) and run through Sunday, May 14, 2017 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

Performances are 7:30pm on Wednesdays & Thursdays; 8pm on Fridays; 2pm and

8pm on Saturdays; and 2pm on Sundays. There will be no performance on Saturday, April 22 at 2pm.

There will be an ASL interpreted performance on Saturday, May 13 at 2pm and an Open Captioned performance on Saturday, May 6 at 2pm. Talkbacks with the cast and creative team will be on Wednesday, April 26 and Wednesday, May 10.

Tickets range from $20 – $70 and can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre’s website, www.lamiradatheatre.com or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310. Student, Senior and group discounts are available. $15 Student Tickets available for the first 15 performances of the production.

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue where the 91 and 5 freeways meet. Parking is free.

Winner of the L.A. Stage Alliance OVATION AWARD for 2012-2013 “Best Season of the Year,” LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS, now in its fourth decade, has been hailed by the Los Angeles Times as “one of the best Broadway-style houses in Southern California.” This beautiful state-of-the-art theatre has been producing quality productions for its Southern California audiences since 1977. The theatre has produced several national tours and is the recipient of many accolades including Ovation and Emmy Awards and Tony Award nominations. The theatre is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, California, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue. Parking is theatre-adjacent and free. For further information call 562-944-9801 or visit www.lamiradatheatre.com.

Celebrating its 23rd Anniversary season at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT (MRE), is one of the world’s premier theatrical production companies. Headed by Executive Producers Tom McCoy and Cathy Rigby, MRE has produced over one hundred musicals, plays, and concerts featuring some of the biggest stars in the industry today.

David Elzer

DEMAND PR

by