Whale Watching: Ocean Institute Cruises Offered on Weekends

Gray whale watching season has come again to Southern California, and the Ocean Institute offers weekend whale watching cruises on its 65-foot R/V Sea Explorer giving participants an opportunity to see whales, dolphins, fish, sea lions and other wildlife along the Southern California coastline. Cruises are offered most weekends, upcoming dates include: March 25, April 2. 9, 16, 23, May 7, 20, 27, June 3, 11, 18, 25. Cruise times vary; most are 10 am – 12:30 pm and 1 – 3:30 p.m. (check the website for specific dates).

Prices are $45 for adult (18-54), $35 seniors (age 55 and up) and active duty military $35 and $25 for children (age 4 to 17). There is a transaction processing fee for credit card, phone and Internet orders. Become an Ocean Institute member and receive a 10% discount. Information may be obtained by calling the Ocean Institute at (949) 496-2274. Register online at http://www.ocean-institute.org/event/whale-watching-cruise.

About the Ocean Institute

The Ocean Institute is an ocean education center that offers in-depth Marine Science, Maritime History and Outdoor Education programs. The facility includes state-of-the-art teaching labs, the Maddie James Seaside Learning Center, two historic tallships, and an oceanographic research vessel. Immersion-based field trips range from one-hour science labs to multi-day programs at sea. All programs are designed to maximize immersion, spark curiosity, and inspire a deep commitment to learning. Ocean-based exhibits are open to the public seven days a week. Visitors can explore the underwater world while participating in fun activities designed to indulge ocean curiosity. Throughout the year, the Ocean Institute also offers organized family programs, summer camps, cruises, tallship sails, and other unique events including our annual Toshiba Tall Ships Festival and the Festival of Whales.

Jim Graves

by