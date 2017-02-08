What’s happening in March at SeaWorld…

SeaWorld® San Diego’s Magic Weekends takes center stage Saturdays and Sundays

in March, unveiling some of the most hypnotizing performances that have left

children and adults awestruck for centuries!

Spread across 190 acres on beautiful Mission Bay Park, SeaWorld is known for spectacular animal shows, interactive attractions, aquariums, rides and education programs for all ages:

Animal exhibits include Explorer’s Reef™ featuring interactions with shark pups, ray, and cleaner fish; Turtle Reef, 280,000-gallon turtle aquarium, interactive game, touch-screen turtle map and ride; Shark Encounter ® with nearly a dozen species of sharks; Penguin Encounter ® with more than 350 penguins representing five species; and Wild Arctic with polar bears, beluga whales and walruses.

with nearly a dozen species of sharks; Penguin Encounter with more than 350 penguins representing five species; and Wild Arctic with polar bears, beluga whales and walruses. Shows include Sea Lions LIVE, a hilarious sketch-based comedy show starring California sea lions Clyde ® and Seamore ® ; and Dolphin Days, featuring bottlenose dolphins and pilot whales. During construction at the park’s killer whale stadium (for the debut of the new Orca Encounter in summer 2017), an interim Killer Whale Presentation is being offered to guests daily.

and Seamore ; and Dolphin Days, featuring bottlenose dolphins and pilot whales. During construction at the park’s killer whale stadium (for the debut of the new Orca Encounter in summer 2017), an interim Killer Whale Presentation is being offered to guests daily. Rides include Manta®, a multi-media, double-launch coaster; Journey to Atlantis®, a wet and wild water coaster; and Shipwreck Rapids® water raft ride.

Hours and location :

Interstate 5, exit SeaWorld Drive. Park hours vary by season; check website

Tickets and parking :

Parking, $17 to $40. Admission for ages 10 and older is $93; for ages 3–9, $87; children under 3, free.

More information :

SeaWorldSanDiego.com or (619) 222-4SEA

Kelly Terry, SeaWorld Public Relations