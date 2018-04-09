What’s happening at SeaWorld San Diego

ALL-NEW! —The iconic brand expands out of the Sesame Street Bay of Play and onto the park’s pathways with the addition of the all-new Sesame Street Party Parade. This event features everyone’s favorite Sesame Street friends (including Abby Cadabby and Elmo!), themed floats, contemporary tunes including Sesame Street favorites, and two show-stopping performances throughout the parade route. SeaWorld San Diego is the only place to see this exclusive parade in California. The Sesame Street Party Parade will take place Saturdays and Sundays, May 5–July 1.

Spread across 190 acres on beautiful Mission Bay Park, SeaWorld is known for spectacular animal shows, interactive attractions, aquariums, rides and education programs for all ages:

Animal attractions include Orca Encounter, a live documentary-style presentation with a new Pacific Northwest-themed backdrop at SeaWorld’s main orca pool, reflecting the natural world of killer whales; Ocean Explorer, a 3-acre realm with aquariums, exciting rides and digital technologies to engage park guests in an experience centered on exploration and adventure; Explorer’s Reef featuring interactions with shark pups, ray, and cleaner fish; Turtle Reef, 280,000-gallon turtle aquarium, interactive game, touch-screen turtle map and ride; Shark Encounter with nearly a dozen species of sharks; Penguin Encounter with more than 350 penguins representing six species; and Wild Arctic with beluga whales, walruses and seals.

And for thrill seekers 13 and older, DeepSEE VR: Orca 360 takes guests on an underwater dive to virtually swim with SeaWorld’s remarkable killer whales. This seven-and-a-half minute film uses newly-developed, cutting-edge virtual reality technology and stunning stereoscopic 360-degree video to give guests the sensation of “being there” by creating unexpected moments of awe and wonder, including being eye to eye with a massive killer whale just before it launches up and out of the water.

Shows include Sea Lions LIVE, a hilarious sketch-based comedy show starring California sea lions Clyde and Seamore; and Dolphin Days, featuring bottlenose dolphins and pilot whales.

Rides include Manta, a multi-media, double-launch coaster; Journey to Atlantis, a wet and wild water coaster; and Shipwreck Rapids water raft ride. Opening in time for summer 2018 is Electric Eel, San Diego’s tallest and fastest roller coaster.

Hours, location and information :

Interstate 5, exit SeaWorld Drive. (619) 222-4SEA; Park hours vary by season; check the website: SeaWorldSanDiego.com

Tickets :

Admission for ages 10 and older is $89.99; for ages 3–9, $84.99; children under 3, free.

Photo Credits: SeaWorldSanDiego.com

Media contact : Kelly Terry

by