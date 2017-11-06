WinterDance 2017 at Saddleback College

The Saddleback College Dance Department presents the annual WinterDance concert Thursday – Saturday, November 16 – 18 at 7:30 p.m. in the McKinney Theatre.

Winterdance will feature choreography by Leslie Bitong, Deidre Cavazzi, Sharon Haas, Marji Himes, Jewel Jackson, Noelle Snavely, Darlisa Wajid-Ali and Lacey Yell.

It will be a creative and exciting evening celebrating ballet, contemporary, jazz, tap, hip-hop, African and Latin dance. Proceeds benefit concert expenses and student scholarships. Tickets are $12 presale; $15 at the door and may be purchased Tuesday-Friday, noon to 4:00 p.m. at the ticket office or online at www.saddleback.edu/arts. For more information call (949) 582-4656.

The Saddleback College Dance Department offers several technique classes at all levels for ballet, jazz, modern, and tap. In addition, courses are offered in the history of dance, exercise for dancers, rehearsal and performance, dance production, and choreography. College-wide dance concerts are performed each semester and promoted as a major theatre event.

Saddleback College is located at 28000 Marguerite Pkwy in Mission Viejo, just east of Interstate 5 at the Avery Parkway exit. Free parking is available in Lot 12. Take Avery Parkway to Marguerite Parkway and turn left. Turn right into the first campus entrance and take the second left to Theatre Circle. Parking Lot 12 is on the right.

Located in Mission Viejo, Saddleback College is celebrating its 40th year of providing quality higher education to the south Orange County community. For more information on the college and its programs, please visit www.saddleback.edu. For Fine Arts events, visit www.saddleback.edu/arts.

Photo Credit: Saddleback College

