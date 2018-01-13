Young Artists Shine at 2018 National Arts Exhibit at The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach invited the community to come see this year’s talented young photographers and fine artists representing various mediums when the Canyon branch held a reception celebrating the opening of the 2018 National ImageMakers Photography & Fine Arts exhibit on December 14, 2017.

The exhibit was part of the Boys & Girls Club of America’s national arts contest that enables members to develop their creativity and cultural awareness through visual arts and design, giving them the opportunity to be recognized as artists on a broader level. Dozens of photos plus art pieces representing colored pencil drawing, pastel, watercolor, oil & acrylic, sculpture, and collage went on display that were later judged by Laguna Beach artisans, Mary Church, Pat Sparkhul and Tom Lamb.

“This exhibit is one of many opportunities we have throughout the year for young minds to explore their creative side and develop their artistic and technical skills by taking photos and much more. It is thrilling to see members get a chance to make art from the world around them and learn to look closely at what they see with an imaginative eye,” said Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach Art Director, Caitlin Reller.

Throughout last year, members have been participating in Photography Club and producing art under the direction of Ms. Reller in the facility’s 1,200 square foot art room, with the exhibit showcasing some of their most inspired work.

The first place pieces will go on to be judged at the Regional exhibit, and then on to National, where the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach has won many times in the past. Winners will be featured in the virtual gallery at Boys & Girls Club of America’s website and Headquarters Gallery in Atlanta and compete against over 4,000 other Boys and Girls Clubs across America.

Be sure to make time to see the exceptional work of these young and talented club members through the end of this month.

For more information on the 2018 National ImageMakers Photography and Fine Arts exhibit, please contact Art Director Caitlin Reller at (949) 494-2535 ext. 7854, or email at caitlinr@bgclaguna.org .

About The Club

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach service area includes Laguna Beach, Aliso Viejo, Lake Forest and the surrounding communities, and occupies three sites in Laguna Beach: Canyon Branch, Bluebird Branch, and Lang Branch. Together, they offer a nationally recognized and award-winning year round Out-of-School enrichment program that focuses on the whole family. From preschool to parenting classes, The Boys & Girls Club offers an array of services that focus on; academic success, good character and citizenship, healthy lifestyles and creative expression. Being an indispensable asset to the families of our community is a Boys & Girls Club time-honored tradition. For over 60 years, The Boys & Girls Club strives to support the youth of Laguna Beach throughout of school recreation that celebrates the whole child.

For more information about The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, visit: www.bgclagunabeach.org or call (949) 494-2535.

by