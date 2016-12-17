Young Artists Will Shine at 2017 Annual ImageMakers Photography Exhibit at The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach invites the community to come see this years talented young photographers and Regional Selections as the Club holds their 2017 Annual ImageMakers Photography Exhibit at the Club’s Lang Branch in South Laguna on January 16, 2017.

Everyone is welcome to join the Club on opening day to view the exhibit that will highlight over 200 photos that will be on display. During the exhibit on opening day, the Club will also host a show opening for the whole family to enjoy together between 5:00pm-7:00pm.

The Photography Exhibit is an opportunity for young minds to explore their creative sides and develop their artistic and technical skills by taking photos and much more. They get a chance to make art from the world around them and learn to look closely at what they see with a creative and imaginative eye. Throughout the year members have been participating in Photography Club and this annual exhibit is the selection of their best work.

The first place pieces will go on to be judged at the Regional Exhibit, and then they go to National, where they have a chance to compete against over 4,000 other Boys and Girls Clubs across America. Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach has won nationally six times! The exhibit will be on display through January 20th, so be sure to make time to see the exceptional work of these young and talented club members with this captivating display of photographs. For more information on the 2017 Annual ImageMakers Photography Exhibit, please contact Art Director Karla Fandel at (949) 494-2535 ext. 7854, or email at karlaf@bgclaguna.org

About The Club

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach occupies three sites in Laguna Beach; Main Branch, Bluebird Branch and Lang Branch. Together, they offer a nationally recognized and award winning year round enrichment program that focuses on the whole family. From preschool to parenting classes, The Club offers an array of services that focus on academic success, good character and citizenship, healthy lifestyles and creative expression. Being an indispensable asset to the families of our community is a time-honored tradition. For over 60 years, The Club strives to support this goal through out-of-school recreation that celebrates the whole child.

For more information about The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, visit: www.bgclagunabeach.org or call (949) 494-2535

Jason Gupta

Resource Development Associate

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach