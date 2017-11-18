Your ‘Wishes’ Come True Beginning Fri., December 8, 2017 at the Laguna Playhouse in Laguna Beach!

ALADDIN AND HIS WINTER WISH

Laguna Playhouse Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham, Executive Director Ellen Richard and Lythgoe Family Panto (LFP) are thrilled to announce final casting for Lythgoe Family Panto’s ALADDIN AND HIS WINTER WISH.

Presented By Lythgoe Family Panto

American Panto returns for the third year to Laguna Playhouse in Aladdin and His Winter Wish. Kira Kosarin (Nickelodeon's "The Thundermans"), Jason Gotay (Broadway's Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark), Josh Adamson (Taboo), Jay Donnell (Miss Saigon National Tour), Jason Earles("Hannah Montana"), Jason Graae (Forever Plaid) and Barry Pearl ("Grease") star in this classic fairytale set to modern music, complete with dancing, humor, magic and audience participation. Directed and Choreographed by Spencer Liff (Broadway's Falsettos, "So You Think You Can Dance"). Musical Direction by Keith Harrison ("American Idol"). Add more fun to your holiday festivities this winter and don't forget to bring the entire family. It's the best new holiday tradition in town! OPEN CAPTION performance 12/16 at 12:00pm. TALKBACK 12/13 after the 7:00 performance and 12/21 after the 3:00 performance. Estimated running time is 2 hours with an intermission

TALKBACK 12/13 after the 7:00 performance and 12/21 after the 3:00 performance. Estimated running time is 2 hours with an intermission

Jason Graae (Forever Plaid, Spamilton) as the Widow Twankey, Jason Earles (Disney’s “Hannah Montana” & “Kickin’ It”) as Wishy Washee and Jay Donnell (Mamma Mia) as the Genie, will join the previously announced Kira Kosarin (3-time Kid’s Choice Award-nominee of Nickelodeon’s hit show “The Thundermans”) as Jasmine, Jason Gotay (World Premiere of Stephen Schwartz’s The Prince Of Egypt, title role of Broadway’s Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) as Aladdin, Barry Pearl (“Grease”) as the Sultan and Josh Adamson (Big Fish, Taboo) as Abanazar.

Written by Kris Lythgoe, directed and choreographed by Spencer Liff, musical direction by Keith Harrison and musical supervisor Michael Orland, ALADDIN AND HIS WINTER WISH will begin performances on Thursday, December 7 and run through December 31, 2017 with the opening on Friday, December 8 at 7:00pm at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach. Casting is led by LFP Producer Becky Lythgoe.

“The holidays are the times for ‘wishes’ to come true and ours most certainly are by presenting our third Lythgoe Family Panto holiday event!” comments Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham and Executive Director Ellen Richard. Remarks Becky Lythgoe, “We are delighted to now be a holiday tradition at the Laguna Playhouse and thrilled to announce this star-studded cast and creative team that will take you on yet again another magical journey, this time with flying carpets, singing camels and all of your winter wishes coming true!”

An updated version of the classic Arabian Nights tale, in the style of a traditional British family Panto, ALADDIN AND HIS WINTER WISH is a singing, swinging and soaring adventure that features family-friendly magic, with a comedic twist, dancing (with “So You Think You Can Dance” alumni), and contemporary music from “Jai Ho” (Slumdog Millionaire) to “Treasure” (Bruno Mars) to “Fantasy” (Earth, Wind and Fire) and many more!

Critics raved that ALADDIN AND HIS WINTER WISH is “Irresistible! A surefire seasonal oasis,” said the Los Angeles Times; “5 OUT OF 5 STARS! A real Christmas blast. Bring the kids of all ages,” proclaimed BroadwayWorld and “Pick of the Week – This is family entertainment in the best sense,” said LA Weekly.

Lythgoe Family Panto produces fun, musical theatre the whole family can enjoy. Known for their creativity and involvement in television hits “American Idol” and “So You Think You Can Dance,” the Lythgoes are dedicated to bringing affordable theatre to families across America. Based on the Grimm fairy tales and others, each story has been modernized with topical scripts for parents and well-known songs for kids. The Lythgoes pride themselves on creating a memorable experience a family can share together.

ALADDIN AND HIS WINTER WISH marks Lythgoe Family Panto’s third production at the venerable Laguna Playhouse. Past Pantos at Laguna Playhouse include A Snow White Christmas starring Marina Sirtis and Lindsay Pearce & Sleeping Beauty and her Winter Knight starring Cozi Zuehlsdorff and Joely Fisher.

As part of the organization’s ongoing commitment to develop theatre for young audiences, Lythgoe Family Panto together with Laguna Playhouse will bring the magic of Panto to hundreds of underserved children who attend school in Orange County. Lythgoe Family Panto is grateful to their partners and friends at Golden State Foods and Segerstrom Center for the Arts for generously providing school buses for the student matinees.

