Yuri Kuznetsov is the Cove Gallery’s featured “Artist of the Month” for July 2017

About the Artist

Yuri Kuznetsov currently living in Orange County, CA. Born 1961 in Russia, he graduated 1986 from the highly acclaimed and renowned Mukhina Art Academy in Saint Petersburg.

From 1990 through 1998 Yuri toured Russia and Germany exhibiting his art with the “Guild of Beautiful, a group of young professional artists and poets from Sochi. In 1998 Yuri competed in the “People to People International Art Ambassador Program”.

As a winner of the competition, Yuri was invited to the United States to Northridge University in California. Since then, Yuri has been living in Orange County, CA continuing his colorful and whimsical paintings for patrons of his art. He uses acrylic and oil on canvas.

Yuri participated in around one hundred exhibitions in Sochi, Moscow, Germany, Vancouver, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Aspen, Telluride and Santa Fe. His works are in private collections throughout the world, including Sweden, Great Britain, Holland, Germany, Japan, France, Australia, New Zealand, Finland, USA and more.

Along with the Cove Gallery, Yuri’s works are on display in La playa Gallery, La Jolla, CA, Celebration Fine Are Gallery, San Diego, CA, CFA Gallery, La Jolla, CA and Santa Fe Experts, Santa Fe, NM. Yuri was accepted as a new artist for Art-A –Fair 2016, Laguna Beach, CA.

Come meet Yuri in person at the July Laguna First Thursday Art Walk Reception on Thursday, July 6, 2017 from 6 – 9 pm in the Cove Gallery.

About the Cove Gallery

The Cove Gallery is an artist-owned Gallery featuring 14 accomplished artists specializing in a contrast of styles of beautiful original art in the mediums of oils, acrylics, watercolor, mixed media along with 3-D photography and photography-based digital art. They are presented in an ever changing exhibition with the artists there for you to meet and enjoy.

When you buy at Cove Gallery, you are buying original fine art DIRECTLY FROM THE ARTIST. YOU SAVE because there are no added gallery fees on top of the artists’ work.

The Cove Gallery Laguna Beach Has MOVED LOCATIONS!

We are directly across PCH from the front entrance to the

Surf & Sand Resort at 1550 South Coast Highway, and next door to Vertigo Home, in the historic Granada Building.

Relax while you enjoy great original art and approachable artists who want to help you find your perfect new artwork.

Our new address is:

1550 South Coast Hwy

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Phone: (949) 715-7149

www.covegallerylaguna.com

Email: info@covegallerylaguna.com

Gallery Hours:

Wednesday through Monday:

Spring/Fall/Winter: 11am to 5pm

Summer Hours: 11am to 6pm

