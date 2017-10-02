ZeroTrash RSM Saturday, October 7, 2017

ZeroTrash Rancho Santa Margarita is a volunteer group that meets on the “Zero T First Saturday” of each month to rally together to rid the community of litter. All are welcome; parents, children, students, friends, neighbors – anyone interested in keeping RSM clean!

Volunteers meet in front of Cinepolis/ Panera at 10:00 a.m. and fan out from there. ZeroTrash provides the pickers and bags; volunteers are asked to closely supervise young children at all times, stay on trails and to keep a look out for snakes! Return pickers and trash at noon behind the Bell Tower Community Center and obtain sign-offs for certification of community service hours or badge requirements.

Follow ZeroTrash RSM on Facebook for more information.

by