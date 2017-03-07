2017 Ocean Institute Summer Programs for Children

Registration opens March 15 for the Ocean Institute’s 2017 week-long summer programs that give children ages 5-17 a unique, hands-on opportunity to experience ocean science and maritime history. Programs begin June 19 and will introduce kids to the mysteries of our oceans, from the tiny world of microscopic plankton to the open seas to look for large sea creatures such as seals and sea lions, dolphins, sunfish and whales. Maritime history programs are designed to take children back in time to experience the Golden Era of Sail.

Programs offered include:

Sea Squirts for ages 5 to 6. Hop, skip, and dive into the habitats of the sea. Observe and touch live animals, travel through enchanted kelp forests, and imagine being at the bottom of the deep dark sea. Each day a song will introduce the theme for the day’s activities with highlights that include daily crafts, crab races at baby beach, and a treasure hunt. Join us for a fun-filled week!

Neptune’s Mysteries for ages 6 to 7. Become a detective as you investigate mysteries from our ecosystems right here in Dana Point! Using scientific tools and techniques you will solve a new case each day in one of our marine ecosystems: tide pools, kelp forest, the open ocean and deep sea. Get excited about helping the sea otter find her family, discovering what sank the pirate ship, exploring the Dana Point Marine Conservation Area and taking a cruise onboard the R/V Sea Explorer! Come join us for a fun-filled week of puzzles to solve, ocean-themed crafts and learning about our onsite marine plants and animals.

Buccaneer Adventure for ages 7 to 8. Set a course for adventure exploring the seas, encountering the unknown, learning to sail and becoming true buccaneers! Learn about the life of a pirate at sea and experience the lost arts of the mariners. Each day is filled with hands-on activities including fun crafts, sail handling, rowing, storytelling, treasure hunts, encountering historic characters (perhaps a pirate or two!) and voyaging to sea aboard the R/V Sea Explorer. Little Buccaneers complete their pirate training by the end of week and celebrate with “Dress like a Pirate Day.” Adventures include dockside activities aboard the tall ship Pilgrim and in our maritime facilities.

Ocean Discovery for ages 8 to 9. How do animals survive in the deep sea? Do fish have a sense of smell? Why do some objects float in the ocean, while others sink? Investigate these questions and more as you discover how our ocean works. Assist in collecting samples of local organisms, use microscopes to study plankton, dissect a fish, and discover how animals are adapted to live in their environments.

Other camp highlights include driving a remotely operated vehicle, a two-hour cruise aboard the R/V Sea Explorer, an exploration of the Dana Point Marine Protected Area, and a field trip to the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach.

Seafarer’s Odyssey for ages 9 to 10. Sailing, rowing, and the arts of the sailor –experience them all with fun, hands-on activities. The odyssey begins with exploration and discovery of human powered vessels as you learn to row a traditional longboat. From there travel on through the Golden Age of Sail aboard our schooner, Spirit of Dana Point, and continue through time, to tour our modern research vessel and explore the sea floor using ROVs and more. From the past to the present, join us as we embark on a maritime adventure through time that you will never forget!

Coastal Explorer for ages 10 to 12. Explore the beautiful, unique coastline of Dana Point in this activity-packed camp. Throughout the week, you will study the science of the surf zone in our laboratory, out in the field, as well as onboard the R/V Sea Explorer. You’ll also have a chance to participate in fun activities focusing on reusable resources and our impact on the environment. This camp includes cruising along the coastline looking for blue whales, scientific sampling aboard our research vessel, kayaking in Dana Point Harbor, and exploring the intertidal area.

Sea Tech for ages 12 to 14. This camp investigates the technology used by ocean scientists in their research. Activities each day will focus on the principles of constructing a Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV). Work in teams to assemble, wire the controls, and design your ROV mission. While aboard the R/V Sea Explorer, use research equipment to gather information on water chemistry and the sea floor that can be applied to understanding our ocean environment. On the final day, test your skills piloting your ROV in underwater challenges.

Marine Science Careers/Internship Academy for ages 14 to 17. This weeklong program introduces you to intertidal ecology, animal husbandry, laboratory investigations, and shipboard research in preparation for a marine science internship or career. Program highlights include a snorkeling field trip, an ROV workshop, a 4-hour research cruise aboard the R/V Sea Explorer, and effective leadership/team building activities.

Successful program graduates may apply to intern with one of our departments: Animal Husbandry, R/V Sea Explorer, Marine Conservation Area, Native Plant Preserve, Public Programs, or Citizen Science. If selected, you will work on a project during the year after the camp and present your findings at a symposium hosted at the Ocean Institute.

Camps begin at 9 a.m.

The Ocean Institute also offers single day and multi-day overnight programs. Single-day camps include Sailors, Sirens & the Sea (ages 6 to 8); Turtles, Sharks & Whales (ages 6 to 8); Junior Neptunes (ages 6 to 8); Junior Oceanographer (ages 9 to 12).

Overnight camps include:

Eco-Expeditions Overnight (ages 10 to 12). Explore all the ocean has to offer during this two-day overnight camp! Discover how organisms adapt to their habitats from our harbor to the extreme environments found in the deep sea. Try out your skills at building and driving a Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) and kayaking around the harbor before enjoying dinner around the campfire. Spend the night by the sea in our Surf Science deck before heading out on an early morning whale watching expedition.

Island Bound Camp (ages 11 to 13). Voyage to Catalina Island aboard the schooner Spirit of Dana Point! This camp draws you into the life of tall ship sailing and reveals the rich marine resources of a beautiful California island. Day One of Island bound is spent developing you into young sailors and bonds you as a fully functioning crew. During your island voyage, team up with our professional crew for sailing, navigating, and learning rope work. Explore the marine ecosystem through kayaking, swimming and snorkeling. This voyage of discovery will be an adventure to remember!

For specific dates, additional details and pricing for the programs, visit the Ocean Institute website at www.oceaninstitute.org

About the Ocean Institute

The Ocean Institute is an ocean education center that offers in-depth Marine Science, Maritime History and Outdoor Education programs. The facility includes state-of-the-art teaching labs, the Maddie James Seaside Learning Center, two historic tallships, and an oceanographic research vessel. Immersion-based field trips range from one-hour science labs to multi-day programs at sea. All programs are designed to maximize immersion, spark curiosity, and inspire a deep commitment to learning. Ocean-based exhibits are open to the public seven days a week. Visitors can explore the underwater world while participating in fun activities designed to indulge ocean curiosity. Throughout the year, the Ocean Institute also offers organized family programs, summer camps, cruises, tallship sails, and other unique events including our annual Toshiba Tall Ships Festival and the Festival of Whales.

Address: 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Website: www.oceaninstitute.org

Phone: (949) 496-2274

