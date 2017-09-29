6th to 12th graders are invited to learn strategies to reduce and prevent victimization and promote self-confidence

6th to 12th graders are invited to learn strategies to reduce and prevent victimization and promote self-confidencePosted on September 29th, 2017
Self Defense Class – Friday, October 13, 2017
The GET SAFE Female Empowerment Initiative educates females on the causes and effects of violent behavior and provides them with the tools to help stop the “cycle of violence” before it starts.
Males are also invited to learn self-defense techniques for personal safety. Participants must pre-register by Tuesday, October 10 at 5pm.
Date: October 13, 2017
Time: 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Location: Sea Country Center
Address: 24602 Aliso Creek Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Contact: (949) 425-5100
Email: Email
Cost: $5
Link: Register here.