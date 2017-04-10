Adventure Sails Onboard the Ocean Institute’s Tall Ship Spirit of Dana Point

The Ocean Institute will offer four tall ship Adventure Sails onboard its schooner Spirit of Dana Point in 2017: June 3, July 22, August 12 & September 23, 1 – 4 p.m. Join the crew to help raise sail, handle lines, and steer the ship, or simply sit back, relax and enjoy the majesty of sailing the seas aboard a tallship.

Cost is $60 adults, (18-54), $40 for children ages 4-12, $50 seniors (ages 55+) and active military with ID; includes admission to the Ocean Institute on the day of the sail. For additional information, call (949) 496-2274 or visit http://www.ocean-institute.org/event/adventure-sail.

About the Ocean Institute

The Ocean Institute is an ocean education center that offers in-depth Marine Science, Maritime History and Outdoor Education programs. The facility includes state-of-the-art teaching labs, the Maddie James Seaside Learning Center, two historic tallships, and an oceanographic research vessel. Immersion-based field trips range from one-hour science labs to multi-day programs at sea. All programs are designed to maximize immersion, spark curiosity, and inspire a deep commitment to learning. Ocean-based exhibits are open to the public seven days a week. Visitors can explore the underwater world while participating in fun activities designed to indulge ocean curiosity. Throughout the year, the Ocean Institute also offers organized family programs, summer camps, cruises, tallship sails, and other unique events including our annual Toshiba Tall Ships Festival and the Festival of Whales.

Address: 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Website: www.oceaninstitute.org

Phone: (949) 496-2274

Jim Graves

by