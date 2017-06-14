Aliso Viejo Aquatic Center to host three swim meets this summer

The Aliso Viejo Flying Fish swim team has its sights set on a four-peat when it competes in the annual OC Swim Championships this summer.

The Aliso Viejo Aquatic Center will host three “home” swim meets on June 22, July 13 and July 27, 2017. Public pool hours at the City facility will be altered those days to accommodate the competition, which will include swimmers from throughout the county.

For the June 22 and July 13 competitions, the center will be open to the public from 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. On July 27, the facility will be open from 6:30 a.m. to noon. The Aquatic Center is located at 29 Santa Barbara Drive.

Find out more about the Flying Fish and daily operating hours at swimoc.com or call 949-716-3333

Kelly Tokarski

KT Community Relations

by