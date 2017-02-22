Applications now available for Community Assistance Grant Program – City of Aliso Viejo

Each year, the City contributes partial funding for selected community service programs and activities by local not-for-profit and civic organizations that directly benefit the Aliso Viejo community. The City Council considers and approves the requests in June.

Community Assistance Grant Funding applications are available here and at Aliso Viejo City Hall, 12 Journey, Suite 100.

For more information, contact Gracie Duran at gduran@cityofalisoviejo.com or 949-425-2519.