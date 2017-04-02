Celebrate Mother’s Day, Father’s Day at the Ocean Institute

Show your appreciation to your parents on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14, and Father’s Day, June 18, with a visit to the Ocean Institute. On these days, the Institute will offer:

Mother’s Day Whale Watching Cruise – This Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., give your mom an experience she won’t soon forget! Join the captain and crew of the research vessel Sea Explorer as you cruise alongside local wildlife. Sea lions and marine birds are a sure thing. You are also likely to encounter dolphin that are coastal residents and maybe even a whale. Cookies, pastries, coffee, and tea are provided. $45 adult (age 18-55), $35 seniors & active duty military, and $25 child (4-17).

Father’s Day Blue Whale Discovery Cruise (ages 4+) – Enjoy a whale watching cruise on Sunday, June 18, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. While onboard the R/V Sea Explorer, enjoy a wonderful morning with Ocean Institute scientists deploying sampling equipment and introducing you to wildlife along southern California’s coastline, including a wide variety of birds, fish, microscopic plankton, and animals that live in sediment retrieved from the ocean floor. Encounter a pod of playful dolphin or cruise alongside a passing whale. Light pastries, cookies, and coffee will be provided. $45 adult (age 18-55), $35 seniors & active duty military, and $25 child (4-17).

Father’s Day Adventure at Sea (ages 4+) – Sign aboard for an exciting voyage aboard a tall ship on Sunday, June 18, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. First, you and dad will enjoy breakfast burritos, fresh fruit, and a beer (for dad) and juice on our Historic Maritime Wharf. Once we set sail on the Spirit of Dana Point, you and dad can join the crew in handling lines, raising sails and manning the helm. This thrilling sail will create memories you’ll never forget! $80 adult (age 18 & up), $60 child (age 4 minimum, to age 17).

About the Ocean Institute

The Ocean Institute is an ocean education center that offers in-depth Marine Science, Maritime History and Outdoor Education programs. The facility includes state-of-the-art teaching labs, the Maddie James Seaside Learning Center, two historic tallships, and an oceanographic research vessel. Immersion-based field trips range from one-hour science labs to multi-day programs at sea. All programs are designed to maximize immersion, spark curiosity, and inspire a deep commitment to learning. Ocean-based exhibits are open to the public seven days a week. Visitors can explore the underwater world while participating in fun activities designed to indulge ocean curiosity. Throughout the year, the Ocean Institute also offers organized family programs, summer camps, cruises, tallship sails, and other unique events including our annual Toshiba Tall Ships Festival and the Festival of Whales.

Address: 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Website: www.ocean-institute.org

Phone: (949) 496-2274

Jim Graves

by