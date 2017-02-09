City of Aliso Viejo seeking new or gently used children’s books for Book Drive

The city is supporting the United Way’s efforts to collect 1,000 new or gently used children’s books for the Read Aloud 15 MINUTES Book Drive.

You can help by dropping off books through March 1 to Aliso Viejo City Hall (12 Journey) during business hours, which take place from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday (closed alternate Fridays).

Read Aloud 15 MINUTES is a nonprofit organization that is bringing together partners nationwide to make 15 minutes of daily reading aloud the new parenting standard. Research shows that reading aloud is the single most important thing you can do to help a child prepare for reading and learning.

For more information about the effort, visit http://www.readaloud.org.