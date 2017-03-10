COVE GALLERY TO HOST THEIR ANNUAL SPRING Silent Auction Fundraising EVENT on May 6, 2017!

The Cove Gallery Laguna will be Hosting our

2017 Annual Spring Silent Auction Event,

this year called “The ARTFUL Life”

(BENEFITING THE LAGUNA CANYON COLLEGE OF ART + DESIGN)

Day: Saturday

Date: May 6, 2017

Time: From 5 pm to 8 pm

Who: Open to the public

Come join the Cove Gallery in Laguna Beach as we celebrate THE ARTFUL LIFE!

The Artists of the Cove Gallery will be creating beautiful original art for a Silent Auction Sale on the Patio with 50% of the sales going to support LCAD.

There will be Live Music, Hors d’ Oeuvres, Wine and Non-Alcoholic Beverages and of Course, beautiful original fine art!

About the Cove Gallery

The Cove Gallery is an artist-owned Gallery featuring 13 accomplished artists specializing in a contrast of styles of beautiful original art in most mediums; oils, acrylics, mixed media and photography. They are presented in an ever changing exhibition with the artists there for you to meet and enjoy.

When you buy at Cove Gallery, you are buying original fine art DIRECTLY FROM THE ARTIST. YOU SAVE because there are no added gallery fees on top of the artists’ work.

We are steps away from the Surf & Sand Resort in the ART CENTER at 1492 South Coast Highway. Look for the gold Art Center sign and come in to the charming Laguna Style courtyard and relax while you visit great original art and approachable artists who want to help you find your perfect new artwork.

Cove Gallery

1492 South Coast Hwy, #8

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Phone: (949) 715-7149

www.covegallerylaguna.com

Email: info@covegallerylaguna.com

Gallery Hours:

Wednesday through Monday:

Spring/Fall/Winter: 11am to 5pm Summer Hours: 11am to 6pm