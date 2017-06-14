Elks Present the Meaning of Flag Day

By Mike Klinger

The Fourth of July is traditionally celebrated as America’s birthday, but the idea of an annual day specifically celebrating the Flag is believed to have first originated in 1885.

“13 Folds of our Flag” performed by (L to R) Veterans Chairman and Purple Heart recipient, Dennis Lumley, Trustee Dave Tucker and Treasurer Bill Bongartz

A schoolteacher, B. Cigrand, arranged for the students in a Wisconsin Public School, to observe June 14 (the 108th anniversary of the official adoption of The Stars and Stripes) as ‘Flag Birthday’. Inspired by three decades celebrations, Flag Day – the anniversary of the Flag Resolution of 1777 – was officially established by President Woodrow Wilson on May 30th, 1916, then President Truman signed an Act of Congress designating June 14th of each year as National Flag Day.

Exalted Ruler, Mike Long, leads off the Flag Day Ceremonies

The Mission Viejo / Saddleback Valley Elks #2444 followed the tradition of honoring our flag with a Flag Day Ceremony last Saturday and BBQ to follow.

Veterans Chairman, Dennis Lumley, shows the “13 folds of the flag” that resembles a cocked-hat worn by President George Washington’s troops

Exalted Ruler, Mike Long, started off the program leading the Pledge of Allegiance, Invocation by Chaplain Lane Keran, then Master of Ceremonies, Past Exalted Ruler Jim Humphrey introduced Past Exalted Ruler, Norm Jones, who read the History of Flag Day and the Elks Tradition. Americanism Chairman, Jim Humphrey, reinforced the meaning of, “Our Flag – Respect and Defend Her”, with his speech outlining various views of the public and how we cherish our nations’ symbol.

Master of Ceremonies and Americanism Chairman, Jim Humphrey PER, opens the program as Exalted Ruler Mike Long looks on

Leading Knight, Mike Klinger explained to the guests the meaning of each 13 folds of a flag, a process performed when a flag is lowered or handed to a widow at the burial of a veteran. As Klinger read the 13-fold procedure, Purple Heart recipient and Veterans Chairman, Dennis Lumley, 4-Year Trustee Dave Tucker and Treasurer Bill Bongartz demonstrated each fold with precision; with the finished flag resembling a cocked-hat like what the soldiers of President George Washington’s wore.

The brief program ended with singing God Bless America, Benediction by Chaplain Lane Keran and ER Mike Long thanking everyone for attending this year’s Flag Day Ceremony, and please join us for our BBQ on the patio of hamburgers and hot dogs.

The Mission Viejo/Saddleback Valley Elks Lodge #2444 is celebrating 48 years of service to Saddleback Valley Communities. It is one of 10 lodges in the Orange Coast District of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (BPOE) whose headquarters is in Chicago, Illinois. The BPOE is a charitable organization with a 149-year history of giving. “Elks Care Elks Share” For information regarding Elks programs or membership, call 949-830-3557.

