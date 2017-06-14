Elks Serve Dinner at Marines Beach Party

Story and Photos by Mike Klinger

“We are having a Beach Party for our returning troops and the Elks are Invited!”, stated Command Team Advisor CLB-11, Mary Reynolds, wife of Lt. Col. Pat J. Reynolds, Commanding Officer. That is all the notice the Mission Viejo Elks needed. Past District Deputy, Harvey Boelts, organized the team, pulled in our lodge chef, caterer and member John Feitz and down to Marine Corp Base Camp Pendleton we traveled to serve the Beach Party Dinner to Marines and their families.

Elks Charity Bingo Manager, Allen Harkness, made sure the kids had some mac-and-cheese

In 2016, the Mission Viejo / Saddleback Valley Elks #2444 adopted Combat Logistics Battalion 11 unit of 300 Marines and have joined the team on numerous occasions at Camp Pendleton to serve breakfast and dinner for pre-and post-deployment. Also planned was a dinner for the wives at their “Tacky Ball” after the Marines had deployed to an unknown region near Afghanistan. The Combat Logistics Battalion has returned and a well-deserved Beach Party and down-time was in order.

Lodge Chef John Feitz fires up the grill and ready to serve

Lodge Chef, John Feitz, brought his self-contained kitchen trailer where he prepared, in the parking lot, BBQ chicken, pulled pork sandwiches, mac-n-cheese, green salad, green beans, watermelon and all topped it off with two varieties of brownies.

Then at 5:30pm the “dinner bell rang, DINNER is served!” As the wind finally died down, over 250 Marines and their family members crowded into our large, white dinner tent and enjoyed the Elks home-cooked meal. As everyone passed through the two serving lines, the Marines piled their plates to overflowing with the “grub” and personally thanked all Elks for their dedication and support of their team. With belly’s full, the Marines partied with family and danced to the sounds of their base DJ as the golden sun disappeared into the Pacific.

Belly’s full then onto the dance floor with sounds of their base DJ

As the Elks began to clean-up and load their gear, the Elks met with Lt. Col. Pat J. Reynolds and his support team. Harvey Boelts PDDGER thanked the Marines for their sacrifice and all the Elks that helped make the Beach Party Dinner possible: Trustee Basia Bills, Leading Knight Mike Klinger, Trustee Vicky Long, Alan Harkness, Harvey Boelts PDDGER, Barbara King, Trustee Frank Scarpine, Kitchen Manager Pam Mackay, Trustee Dave Tucker, Charity Bingo Manager Larry Colgan, Chef John Feitz, Elk of the Year Laura Lumley and Patty Carlson. Lt. Col. Pat J. Reynolds took a moment to thank the Mission Viejo Elks for preparing meals for his troops throughout the year and stated that, “The Elks are always welcome at Camp Pendleton and that the Elks are their biggest supporters”. Lt. Col. Pat J. Reynolds went onto to say, “there is some good news and some bad news. Pat and his wife, Mary, are being transferred to Rhode Island soon, but the command will continue in good hands and hope that the Elks will still be there for them”.

Past District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler, Harvey Boelts, accepts a “Thank You Plaque” from Lt. Col. Pat J. Reynolds

Of course, we will. Elks Care, Elks Share.

The Mission Viejo/Saddleback Valley Elks Lodge #2444 is celebrating 48 years of service to Saddleback Valley Communities. It is one of 10 lodges in the Orange Coast District of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (BPOE) whose headquarters is in Chicago, Illinois. The BPOE is a charitable organization with a 149-year history of giving. “Elks Care Elks Share” For information regarding Elks programs or membership, call 949-830-3557.

