“Elli’s Ride: Death Beyond Imagination” Fundraising Book Launch & Reception to benefit The HeartWay

“Elli’s Ride: Death Beyond Imagination,” Dr. Andrea Deerheart’s mythical recounting of Elli’s journeys through the ancient and mystical realms of death and dying in many different cultures, will be released at a book launch open to the community on April 23 at Anneliese School in Laguna Beach. The afternoon reception event is a fundraiser for The HeartWay, a local nonprofit providing support to caregivers and those in end-of-life transitions.

In “Elli’s Ride: Death Beyond Imagination,” Elli and Naaz-e-Jaan, her spirit totem elephant, visit the Garden of Eden, a Native American community and more. On her adventures, Elli learns to embrace life and honor death. Throughout the journey, she writes love letters that she places in her mother’s heart pocket to comfort her.

Each book is hand-stitched and bound on Lokta paper made in Nepal with original copper plated art work created and designed by Kay Hagen. The finishing touches are all hand crafted with love and a heart pocket in the back for your love letter. This piece of art is available in a limited signed printing of 200 copies and will be featured during the 2–5 pm event. Elli’s mother, Ladan, will read passages from the book and there will be a celebration ceremony underneath a flowering plum tree commemorating Elli’s short life. The community is invited to share the memory of Elli’s life, explore the book and enjoy music and refreshments.

For sponsorship levels, ticket information and RSVP visit bit.ly/EllisRide.

The HeartWay, a 501c(3) non-profit organization, provides services at no charge to clients near and far.The HeartWay envisions a world where no one dies alone and each being can be met with compassion, respect and loving care. Dr. Andrea Deerheart, a Laguna Beach resident for many years, founded the organization in 2009 after decades of guiding people of all ages through the inevitable trials and tribulations surrounding life and death, supporting them physically, spiritually, and psychologically. For information about The HeartWay visit TheHeartWay.org.

