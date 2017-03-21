Festive Mardi Gras Fundraiser a Swinging Success!

Presented by West County Area Chapters of

The Guilds of Segerstrom Center for the Arts

All were welcomed at the Duck Club in Irvine on Thursday evening, March 2nd with a delightful concoction of fruit juices and rum as they set the mood for a celebration of New Orleans style Mardi Gras! Guests were then adorned with a flashy kaleidoscope of masks and multi-colored beads while being drawn into the club by the improvisational sounds of The Nonpareil Dixieland Ensemble.

Gail & Jim Daniels of the Stage Door Chapter led the Mardi Gras Parade followed by jazz musician Bruce Babad leading his merry band with other revelers falling in behind

“Laissez les bons temps rouler” was the mood and guests got into the lighthearted temperament in a big way. An upbeat parade featuring King and Queen, Gail and Jim Daniels, embraced all to dance around the room following the obliging band members. One could almost feel the Bourbon Street vibe.

Three Guilds Chairmen Emeritae were in attendance at the West Area Guild event – Gerri Goodreau, Gail Daniels, Lois Adams

This year’s event was planned and organized by Marty Olds and Louise Costa, West Area Guild Event Co-Chairmen, with committee members Delphi Ballinger, Ed Cady, Gail & Jim Daniels, Diana Hardy, Irene Iverson, Susan Kinkade, Jackie Olstad, Darleen Hardwick, Abby Daniels, Judy Keenan, Pat Faust, and Margaret Ann Vincent. Over $6000 was raised to support Segerstrom Center for the Arts’ artistic and education programs.

Judy Van Sise, Carmen Chapter, mugs for the camera

