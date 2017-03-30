Internationally renowned street painting artists will chalk one up for Mission Viejo

Rod Tryon and Ever Galvez recently traveled to Cairo, Egypt to create four interactive 3D street paintings for the grand opening of the Mall of Egypt. In April, these two extraordinary artists will take to the Mission Viejo blacktop to demonstrate why their talents are known worldwide.

Rod and Ever are the “featured artists” at this year’s Arts Alive festival that takes place from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30 at Oso Viejo Community Park. They will join more than 100 artists drawing larger-than-life artwork in chalk on the blacktop squares at 24932 Veterans Way.

Rod is a veteran street painter, amazing people around the world with his vivid, brilliant works for the last three decades. He’s helped to recreate the entire Sistine Chapel ceiling in half size and joined a team of artists to create a piece for the Hong Kong Youth Arts Festival, among many other endeavors.

Ever is classically trained in painting, drawing, sculpture and traditional animation. However, he is known most prominently for his award-winning chalk street paintings. Ever travels year-round nationally and internationally to paint at large festivals, private events and supports philanthropic causes giving back to the community.

Along with these gifted artists, this year’s festival will feature a cornucopia of fun – arts and crafts, musical performances, tasty fare and beverages as well as cool activities for kids.

Stay tuned to http://cityofmissionviejo.org/arts-alive for details and mark your calendar for a spectacular Mission Viejo weekend April 29-30. (See a clip of the excitement.)

Kelly Tokarski

Public Information Specialist

City of Mission Viejo

