Laguna Hackers Sponsor the 17th Annual Bob Margolis Golf Tournament Benefitting the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach’s Bluebird Branch

The Laguna Hackers will once again sponsor the 17th Annual Bob Margolis Memorial “Lucky 7” Golf Tournament on Monday, July 17, 2017 to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach Bluebird Branch at the Aliso Viejo Country Club. The event will feature a “scramble format” golf tournament, silent auction, helicopter ball-drop raffle, and dinner.

Individuals can golf for $150 which includes dinner. Sponsorships start at $250 and dinner is available for $40 if you would just like to come for dinner. Golfers will walk away with several prizes and give-a-ways provided by hole sponsors.

Generating over 130 golfers, this golf tournament and auction raises approximately over $20,000 for the Bluebird Branch of the Boys & Girls Club every year. Harry Bithell of Surterre Properties and long-time Laguna Hacker will chair the event. He leads an incredible committee of fellow realtors residing in Laguna Beach who meet to play golf every Thursday on golf courses all over Orange County.

Harry Bithell, who chaired the founding committee for The Girls Club in 1971, moved a donated building to the Bluebird Park site. He keeps the now deemed Bluebird Branch of the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, close to his heart with this special event. Bithell adds, “This great team effort was coordinated by the Laguna Hackers, Boys and Girls Club, and the Margolis Family. We keep this tradition going because we believe in the Boys & Girls Club and the legacy our dear friend Bob Margolis left behind which was to always give back.”

This annual tournament is in memory of Bob Margolis, whose generosity and outstanding character is honored by raising much needed funds for local charities. Over the past 16 years, this event has raised over $200,000 for the Bluebird Branch of the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach to ensure hundreds of children each year have a life enriching experience and brighter futures.

About The Laguna Beach Hackers

The Hackers are an eclectic group loosely centered on the real estate industry that plays a different course every Thursday. They are always looking for new Hackers and their old lost balls. About 16-20 players are currently hitting a golf course near you.

About The Club

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach occupies three sites in Laguna Beach; Canyon Branch, Bluebird Branch and its newest addition Lang Branch located in South Laguna. Together, they offer a nationally recognized and award winning year round enrichment program that focuses on the whole family. From preschool to parenting classes, The Club offers an array of services that focus on academic success, good character and citizenship, healthy lifestyles and creative expression. Being an indispensable asset to the families of our community is a time-honored tradition. For over 60 years, The Club strives to support this goal through out-of-school recreation that celebrates the whole child.

For more information about The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, visit: www.bgclagunabeach.org or call (949) 494-2535.

Jason Gupta

Resource Development Associate

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach

