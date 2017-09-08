LOCAL MOTHER AND DAUGHTER LAUNCH NON-TOXIC SKIN CARE LINE Ayr Skin Care offers luxury products with a natural spin

Ayr Skin Care announced the official launch of its new e-commerce site earlier this summer in a cocktail reception held at its headquarters in downtown San Juan Capistrano. Led by a mother-daughter team, Kirsten Thomas and Fiona Briggs, the site offers luxurious, anti-aging skin care products for sensitive skin, free from toxic ingredients, synthetic colors or fragrances, as well as most major allergens. The launch event was a perfect combination of exclusivity and creativity where ayrskincare.com was met with high praise for its clean design and amazing products.

The new shopping site is simple and intuitive, allowing customers to browse and purchase with ease. Each product page is filled with information on use, highlighted benefits, and a full ingredient listing, allowing for as much transparency as possible into what is in each formula.

The launch of ayrskincare.com is a culmination of years of work for founder and President, Kirsten Thomas, that all began as a personal mission. She said “I found that certain things I was using on my skin weren’t working. There are a lot of cheap oils, petroleum products, grains, dairy, and soy (to name a few) in skin care lines. It became something I studied, took courses in, and eventually turned into a business, Ayr Skin Care, named after Ayr, the town my mother came from in Scotland. Ayr went from a dream, to a grass roots movement, to now a real store with the launch of our online site.”

About Ayr Skin Care

Ayr Skin Care is a skin care company focusing on anti-aging, moisturizing products, using fair trade and organic ingredients whenever possible. It is created to be results-driven, yet easy on even the most sensitive of skins. The original line of 8 products, includes facial skin care as well as a few body skin care products, with many more on the way.

www.ayrskincare.com

