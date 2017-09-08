LOCAL MOTHER AND DAUGHTER LAUNCH NON-TOXIC SKIN CARE LINE Ayr Skin Care offers luxury products with a natural spin

Posted on September 8th, 2017

Business, News

  Ayr Skin Care announced the official launch of its new e-commerce site earlier this summer in a cocktail reception held at its headquarters in downtown San Juan Capistrano.  Led by a mother-daughter team, Kirsten Thomas and Fiona Briggs, the site offers luxurious, anti-aging skin care products for sensitive skin, free from toxic ingredients, synthetic colors or fragrances, as well as most major allergens.  The launch event was a perfect combination of exclusivity and creativity where ayrskincare.com was met with high praise for its clean design and amazing products.

Ayr_Thomas_2017-28-2 (002)

The new shopping site is simple and intuitive, allowing customers to browse and purchase with ease.  Each product page is filled with information on use, highlighted benefits, and a full ingredient listing, allowing for as much transparency as possible into what is in each formula.

The launch of ayrskincare.com is a culmination of years of work for founder and President, Kirsten Thomas, that all began as a personal mission.  She said “I found that certain things I was using on my skin weren’t working.  There are a lot of cheap oils, petroleum products, grains, dairy, and soy (to name a few) in skin care lines.  It became something I studied, took courses in, and eventually turned into a business, Ayr Skin Care, named after Ayr, the town my mother came from in Scotland.  Ayr went from a dream, to a grass roots movement, to now a real store with the launch of our online site.”

 

About Ayr Skin Care

Ayr Skin Care is a skin care company focusing on anti-aging, moisturizing products, using fair trade and organic ingredients whenever possible.  It is created to be results-driven, yet easy on even the most sensitive of skins.  The original line of 8 products, includes facial skin care as well as a few body skin care products, with many more on the way.

www.ayrskincare.com

