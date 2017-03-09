Low-cost pet vaccination clinic set for March 14, 2017

The Mission Viejo Animal Services Center on Tuesday, March 14 will host its next low-cost pet vaccination clinic for Mission Viejo, Laguna Niguel, Aliso Viejo, Rancho Santa Margarita and Laguna Hills residents.

The clinic is from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 28095 Hillcrest.

Rabies vaccinations are $10 and other vaccines for dogs and cats are available at reduced rates. The clinic is also a good opportunity for pet owners to renew a license or obtain a new one.

Licenses and current rabies vaccinations are required for all dogs in Mission Viejo, Laguna Niguel, Aliso Viejo, Rancho Santa Margarita and Laguna Hills. Dogs should come to the center on leashes and cats in carriers. (A $2 medical disposal fee is charged for each animal.)

Microchipping is also available for $20.

For more information, call 949-470-3045 or visit http://www.cmvas.org.

Kelly Tokarski

Public Information Specialist

City of Mission Viejo