Make Economics Fun for Kids

Take a break from tax season and chat about economics with your kids! Economics is the study of choices people make to be happy and kids do this each day when they decide which shirt to wear, which TV show to watch or what to eat for lunch.

Michelle Balconi

Treat your children to a chapter from the book that New York Times best-selling author Callista Gingrich calls “A must read for the young people in your life!”

Join Laguna Niguel resident Michelle Balconi as she shares her illustrated book, Let’s Chat About Economics, at noon on Saturday, March 18th at the Barnes & Noble in Aliso Viejo. This book for elementary-age children supports curriculum, introduces 26 terms through fun stories and graphs and was co-authored by Dr. Arthur Laffer, former advisor to President Reagan.

Balconi and Laffer have written two more books which will be published later this year: Let’s Chat About Democracy and Let’s Chat About Immigration. More information on the books can be found at www.letschataboutecon.com.

This event is free and open to the public. No RSVP is necessary although seating is limited. Barnes & Noble Aliso Viejo is located at 26751 Aliso Creek Rd, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656.

For more information regarding this event, please contact Gayle Townsend at Barnes & Noble, 949.361.9665