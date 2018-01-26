MODERN ACUPUNCTURE™ NOW OPEN IN ALISO VIEJO

Modern Acupuncture™, the first franchise to make the natural health and cosmetic benefits of acupuncture available to people in an accessible and affordable delivery, is now open at the Aliso Viejo Plaza in Aliso Viejo. This marks the first location to open in California out of at least 20 planned in the Orange County area. Additionally, this will be the seventh Modern Acupuncture location in the nation.

Modern Acupuncture combines a healing form that has been validated by thousands of years of practice with a modern, clean and spa-like environment to provide guests with a peaceful sanctuary that they can make part of their regular routine. The Aliso Viejo location is located at the Aliso Viejo Plaza at 27054 La Paz Road Aliso Viejo, CA 92656.

“Acupuncture saved me from back surgery ten years ago,” said Chad Meisinger, Modern Acupuncture regional developer, and owner of the Aliso Viejo location. “I had three herniated discs in my neck and a bone spur. After two epidurals and constantly surviving on painkillers, I was bedridden for a month. The doctor wanted to do bone fusion surgery, but a friend recommended I try acupuncture first. Within the first week, I was pain-free and I never had to have the surgery. I was amazed by the power acupuncture had on me. While acupuncture has always been around, it hasn’t always been offered in an approachable, accessible and consistent way. That’s where Modern Acupuncture comes in. I cannot wait for the local community to improve their lives through the benefits of acupuncture at our clinic.”

Modern Acupuncture offers an enhanced acupuncture experience that utilizes needle therapy on nodes to increase blood flow, but unlike traditional acupuncture, does not require the removal of any clothing to access full-body health. A visit to Modern Acupuncture™ feels like a relaxing retreat, where guests can unwind and possibly even fall asleep, zoning out to peaceful music all while experiencing the healing and/or cosmetic benefits of acupuncture. Sessions are typically 30 minutes or less, and walk-ins are welcome.

Upon entering Modern Acupuncture, guests are greeted by simplistic yet contemporary decor with calming colors and natural wood elements, sending them into an instant state of tranquility. After a customized consultation with a Modern Acupuncture Zen Advisor, guests are taken back to the Zen Den, a relaxing retreat outfitted with soundproof insulation, lounge-style recliners, calming sounds and cool earth tones, ensuring a multi-sensory experience while essential or cosmetic acupuncture services are delivered. Guests leave with a customized treatment plan and a complimentary handcrafted organic tea blend.

Acupuncture is administered by acupuncturists who have been certified by the National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine (NCCAOM®) after completing a three-year masters degree from an accredited school. They are further trained in the specific method used in Modern Acupuncture by Robert Doane, EAMP, L.AC., DIPL., C.H., co-founder of Modern Acupuncture and world-renowned acupuncturist and educator.

Modern Acupuncture offers affordable memberships encouraging guests to add acupuncture to their regular health and wellness routines. There are two Pathway Plans provided, one for traditional acupuncture and one for cosmetic acupuncture. Depending on the treatment plan, options start as low as $40 per session. Single walk-in sessions are also available.

In celebration of its opening, Modern Acupuncture is offering guests a complimentary first visit through the end of February.

Modern Acupuncture is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. For more information or to book an appointment, please visit https://www.modernacupuncture.com/ca007 or call (949) 647-4449.

##

About Modern Acupuncture™

Modern Acupuncture™ is a franchise concept transforming the alternative medicine market and acupuncture industry. Offering an approachable, natural pathway, validated by thousands of years of practice to better health and wellbeing, Modern Acupuncture™ is the first franchise to deliver the natural health and cosmetic benefits of acupuncture in a retreat-like setting in highly accessible neighborhood locations across the country. Founded in 2016 and based in Scottsdale, Ariz., Modern Acupuncture™ currently offers area developer and franchisee opportunities to qualifying entrepreneurs.

ACU Development, LLC is the franchisor of MA Modern Acupuncture™ franchise locations and an operator in some states. In California, Florida, Kansas, New Jersey, Oregon, Tennessee, and Washington, ACU Development, LLC and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional acupuncture practices. For more information, please visit www.modacu.com or call (480) 999-5505.

by