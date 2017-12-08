The Nutcracker at Saddleback College, December 14-17

Saddleback College’s Theatre Arts Department is pleased to offer a holiday tradition for the whole family, encouraging you to join Clara and her Nutcracker Prince to experience the enchanting Nutcracker Ballet. The Laguna Ballet, a non-profit junior ballet company serving Orange County families since 1985, presents its 32nd-anniversary production of The Nutcracker December 14th-17th in its tenth season on the McKinney Theater stage at Saddleback College.

More than 90 Orange County students come together each year, under the direction of Shery Gilbert, to perform in a full-length production of The Nutcracker, one of America’s popular holiday traditions.

This year’s guest artists include: Rainer Krenstetter (Dancing Cavalier), Principal dancer with the Miami City Ballet, Joan Boada (Dancing Cavalier), former Principal dancer with San Francisco Ballet, Jaime Diaz (Arabian Pas de Deux and Snow King), former dancer with the Boston Ballet and faculty member at San Francisco Ballet School, and Sven Toorvald (Herr Drosselmeyer), former principal dancer with the Houston Ballet.

Dates are December 14th and 15th at 7:00 p.m., December 16th at 2:00 and 7:00 p.m., and December 17th at 1:00 and 6:00 p.m. Tickets are going fast so purchase yours today by calling (949) 582-4656 (noon-4:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday) or online at www.saddleback.edu/arts.

Ticket prices are $26 general; $24 students/seniors/Angels (presale only); $22 children 12 and under.

Photo Credit: Saddleback Arts

