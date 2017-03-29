pACIFIC SYMpHONy TO DEBUT NEW AUDIO/VISUAL EXPERIENCE “SONIC KITCHEN” MARCH 30 AT ORANGE COUNTY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ART IN DOWNTOWN SANTA ANA

First concert “Snapshots of a Memory” is a collaboration between a

Pacific Symphony String Quartet, Backhausdance and OCCCA Artists

Who: Pacific Symphony musicians with Orange County Center for Contemporary Art (OCCCA), Backhausdance and VJ Brian Akenoh.

What: Pacific Symphony serves up “Sonic Kitchen,” a unique and immersive performance series for music, art and dance lovers at OCCCA, an alternative art space in Downtown Santa Ana. Designed for the musically curious, the debut event, “Snapshots of a Memory,” features an eclectic mix of musical vignettes from Mendelssohn to Mason Bates performed by a Pacific Symphony String Quartet. Throughout the space, Backhausdance performs and interacts with the audience, and VJ Brian Akenoh remixes live images, including photo memories submitted during the show. The event takes inspiration from and serves as a sneak peek to the upcoming photography exhibitions by Robin Repp (“Selective Memory”) and Jane Szabo (“Self Evident”).

When: Thursday, March 30, at 8 p.m. “Sonic Kitchen” continues on May 25 and June 29. Tickets are $20 and available at www.PacificSymphony.org or (714) 755-5799. Beer and wine available for purchase.

Where: Orange County Center for Contemporary Art, located at 117 N Sycamore St, Santa Ana, CA 92701.

Why: “Sonic Kitchen” is a culturally relevant way to experience a wider range of classical music than is typically found in traditional concerts.

by