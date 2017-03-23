SILENT SLAPSTICK: Live Music and Classic Clowns! Lincoln Center pianist plays ’20s comedies at La Mirada Theatre

irect from New York’s Lincoln Center, hysterical comedies by Charlie Chaplin, Laurel and Hardy and other famous clowns will cavort on the big screen while renowned pianist Ben Model accompanies their knockabout ’20s films in SILENT SLAPSTICK — served up with scores improvised right before your eyes at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts for two performances only on Sunday, March 26th at 1:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Perfect for children, parents and grandparents ages 4 to 94, Silent Slapstick is anything but silent: gales of laughter can be heard above the original musical score, improvised by cinema expert and composer Model. Coming to La Mirada for this exclusive engagement, Model has spent the last 20 years playing for silent films at the legendary Museum of Modern Art and Lincoln Center in Manhattan.

“It’s an ideal opportunity to introduce youngsters to wholesome, inventive visual humor,” enthuses La Mirada’s Artistic Director BT McNicholl. “Plus, it’s a rare chance for seniors, parents and their kids to bond over the same comic experience in an unforgettable way. This is the way these films were meant to be seen – with live music and the sound of laughter all around you.”

To learn more about SILENT SLAPSTICK, visit NYC-ARTS.org February 23, 2017 progam on the show – http://www.nyc-arts.org

Silent Slapstick is part of La Mirada Theatre’s Programs for Young Audiences, designed to give children exposure to a diverse mix of national and international touring stage acts while enriching their lives. The season will conclude with Theatreworks USA’s Junie B.’s Essential Survival Guide to School on April 9, 2017.

All seats are $12. Flexible Family Packs are available with tickets as low as $9. Tickets are available online at www.LaMiradaTheatre.com or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310. The theatre is located at 14900 La Mirada Blvd. in La Mirada, CA. Parking is free. Wheelchair access and Hearing Assist devices available.

