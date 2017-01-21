Spring Basketball Sign-Ups Are Opening SOON AT THE BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OF LAGUNA Beach

Registration will be opening for Girls Spring Basketball League at the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach-Main Branch. The cost for Club members to participate is $110 per player which includes a new team uniform. Non-club members who wish to participate for the spring season will be required to pay $110, plus yearly Club membership.

Registration takes place February 1st -28th. A late fee will be applied for all registrations after February 28th. Scholarships are available for qualifying families. Player evaluations are mandatory and will be held the week of March 13th-17th.

Thereafter, teams are formed. One hour practices begin April 3rd, and games will start on April 24th. Boys & Girls Club Athletic Director, Hans Laroche, has an outstanding reputation among both Club kids and parents for making this league a great experience for everyone involved. From grades Kindergarten through 9th grade, all participants learn basketball skills, enhance their self-esteem and have a great time being part of a team! Volunteer opportunities are also available for parents interested in coaching teams. It is the best instructional basketball league for girls around!

Annual sponsorship opportunities which support Boys & Girls Club Athletic programs are available. For just $500, your family or business name can be displayed on a colorful banner hung in the Club’s gym for one year. These banners are seen by over 600 Laguna Families each year. For more information or to become a member, call 949-494-2535 or go to www.bgclagunabeach.org

About The Club

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach-Canyon Branch offers a nationally recognized and award winning, year- round Out-of-School enrichment program that focuses on the whole family. From preschool to parenting classes, The Boys & Girls Club offers an array of services that focus on; academic success, good character and citizenship, healthy lifestyles and creative expression. Being an indispensable asset to the families of our community is a time-honored tradition. For over 60 years, The Boys & Girls Club continues to enable all young people, especially those that need us most, to realize their full potential as healthy, caring and responsible adults. The Club strives to support the youth of Laguna Beach through out-of- school recreation that celebrates the whole child.

For more information about The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, visit: www.bgclagunabeach.org or call (949) 494-2535.

