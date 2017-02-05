STUDENT AMERICANISM ESSAY PROGRAM A SUCCESS – Mission Viejo, Saddleback Valley Elks

The Mission Viejo, Saddleback Valley Elks recently completed the judging of the annual fifth through eighth grade Student Americanism Essay Competition. The theme of this year’s essay was “What Voting Means to Me.” The program was once again a tremendous success thanks to the participating Saddleback Valley area school teachers and students and the team of Lodge members involved in the judging process.

Elks Lodge members judging essays

Event chair person Irene Romero, Past Exalted Ruler, extended a heartfelt thanks to Grand Lodge Area 7 Public Relations Committeeman Andy Costello, Past Exalted Rulers Hal Mattson and Charles T. Hart, members Kathy Griffin, and Clint McDonald, and Shirley Bauchiero, Sandy Jacobs, Elizabeth Hazel, and Ellie Gutierrez, for their help and assistance in judging the Contest. Past Exalted Ruler Hal Mattson said of the event, “The Elk members reading the essays were very pleased that the student essays demonstrated an understanding of the importance and right of an individual to vote in America’s democracy and the responsibility to exercise that right. Some of the students even gave examples of how they used a voting process to make group decisions.”

The winning boys and girls entries were moved up to the District competition and will have a chance to advance to the State and National competitions. The boy and girl winners of the National competition and their families will be invited by the Elks to attend this year’s Elks National Convention in Reno NV in July where the students will read their essays to the assemblage.



Andy Costello

Grand Lodge Area 7

Public Relations & Marketing Committeeman