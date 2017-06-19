‘Sweet 16’ Community Birthday Party and other upcoming events from the City of Aliso Viejo

Don’t miss the City of Aliso Viejo’s “Sweet 16” Birthday Party on Saturday, June 24 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Aliso Viejo Aquatic Center, 29 Santa Barbara Drive.

This fun-filled community event will feature recreational swimming, lawn and board games, contests, music, inflatable amusements, tasty fare and more! Admission is FREE, with nominal fees for food.

Guests can also enjoy the Aquatic Center until 5:30 p.m. that day. The facility features two pools, a splash pad and toddler wading pool.

For more information, call 949-425-2550.

Walk with the Mayor in July- FREE

Lace up your sneakers and get ready for the City’s annual Walk with the Mayor program on Monday nights July 10, 17, 24 and 31.

To embrace this walkable community and different parts of town, the year’s walk with Mayor Dave Harrington will extend along the Aliso Creek Trail. Participants will meet at 5:45 p.m. in front of the Aliso Viejo Ranch at 100 Park Avenue to stretch before taking off on the hour-long trek at 6 p.m.

This program is a great way to meet new people, chat with the Mayor and get a healthy dose of exercise while exploring Aliso Viejo. Folks of all ages and friendly pets are welcome.

Information: 949-425-2550.

National Night Out, July 21- FREE

The City of Aliso Viejo will join thousands of communities nationwide for the annual National Night Out crime and drug prevention event on Friday, July 21.

In celebration of this safe city, Aliso Viejo Police Services will host an interactive community safety fair from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Grand Park in Town Center.

National Night Out is a community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, better places to live. The event will offer residents timely and important safety information along with fun activities for kids. Immediately after the event is the Aliso Viejo Community Association’s Movie Night at dusk featuring the film “Moana.”

For more information about National Night Out, call 949-425-2560. Information about AVCA’s movie nights is available here.

Live Life Inspired: State of the City event, July 27- FREE

Join Mayor Dave Harrington, City and business leaders for an inspiring State of the City event on Thursday, July 27. The City of Aliso Viejo, Aliso Viejo Chamber of Commerce and Pacific Life Insurance Company are teaming up to host this free event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Pacific Life building located at 45 Enterprise.

Embracing the City’s newly coined tagline “Live Life Inspired,” Mayor Harrington will give an update on the City of Aliso Viejo’s progress over the past fiscal year. Guests will enjoy delectable appetizers and a cash bar.

For more information, visit cityofalisoviejo.com or call 949-425-2550.

