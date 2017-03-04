The Ash Girl, a Contemporary Retelling of Cinderella at Saddleback College, playing now, runs through March 12 , 2017

The Department of Theatre Arts at Saddleback College presents The Ash Girl, directed by Marya Mazor, on March 3-12 in the Studio Theatre. Timberlake Wertenbaker’s 2000 play is a riff on Grimm’s Cinderella that focuses on the otherworldly elements behind the magic.

With her mother dead and her father away, Ashie must learn to fight the monsters that have slithered and insinuated their way into her heart and mind. Don’t miss this interesting twist on a fairy tale classic.

Dates are: March 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 at 7:30 p.m. and March 5, 12 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by calling (949) 582-4656 (noon-4:00 p.m., Tuesday-Friday) and online at www.saddleback.edu/arts. Prices are $15 general; $12 seniors; $10 students.

Saddleback Arts