The City of Laguna Niguel invites qualified firms to provide maintenance and repair services for Laguna Niguel Skate and Soccer Park

The City of Laguna Niguel invites qualified firms to provide maintenance and repair services for Laguna Niguel Skate and Soccer ParkPosted on October 20th, 2017
Location is at 27745 Alicia Parkway, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677.
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL DUE:
November 9, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
City of Laguna Niguel
MANDATORY PRE-BID JOB WALK:
The proposers are required to attend a mandatory pre-bid job walk on Friday, October 27, 2017, at 10 a.m., at the job site. Failure to attend the walk will result in bid disqualification.
Please direct all inquiries in writing to:
See Notice of Request for Proposal under “Related Documents” below.