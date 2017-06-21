The City of Laguna Niguel is requesting proposals for the “Construction Plans, Specifications and Cost Estimate for the Design of the Auxiliary Parking Lot Adjacent to Sea Country Senior Center.”

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL DUE:

July 18, 2017 on or before 4:00 p.m.

Public Works Department

30111 Crown Valley Parkway, SECOND FLOOR

Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Please direct all inquiries in writing to:

Ross Anderson, Senior Civil Engineer

Email:randerson@cityoflagunaniguel.org



See Request for Proposal under “Related Documents” below.

Reference documents are available for review on the City’s FTP site.

The documents can be downloaded from the City’s FTP site at ftp://64.147.23.164/. (download is free).

You will need to use the following username and password to access the FTP site. The username and password are generic and will work for everyone.

username: vendor

password: Vendoronly (case sensitive)



Choose the DOWNLOAD Folder, then select

“Sea Country Auxiliary Parking Lot”

ADDENDUMS:

See “Related Documents” below for Addendums. User is responsible for checking for any Addendums.

If you would like to be on the Prospective Consultant list, please email Ross Anderson at: randerson@cityoflagunaniguel.org

