The City of Laguna Niguel is requesting proposals for the “Construction Plans, Specifications and Cost Estimate for the Design of the Auxiliary Parking Lot Adjacent to Sea Country Senior Center.”

Posted on June 21st, 2017

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL DUE:

July 18, 2017 on or before 4:00 p.m.
Public Works Department
30111 Crown Valley Parkway, SECOND FLOOR
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Please direct all inquiries in writing to:
Ross Anderson, Senior Civil Engineer
Email:randerson@cityoflagunaniguel.org

Reference documents are available for review on the City’s FTP site.

The documents can be downloaded from the City’s FTP site at  ftp://64.147.23.164/. (download is free).

You will need to use the following username and password to access the FTP site. The username and password are generic and will work for everyone.

username: vendor
password: Vendoronly (case sensitive)

Choose the DOWNLOAD Folder, then select
“Sea Country Auxiliary Parking Lot”

ADDENDUMS:

See “Related Documents” below for Addendums. User is responsible for checking for any Addendums.

If you would like to be on the Prospective Consultant list, please email Ross Anderson at: randerson@cityoflagunaniguel.org

Status Open
Bid Category Public Works Bids
Publication Date/Time June 19, 2017, 12:00 AM
Closing Date/Time July 18, 2017, 04:00 PM
