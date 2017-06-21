The City of Laguna Niguel is requesting proposals for the “Construction Plans, Specifications and Cost Estimate for the Design of the Auxiliary Parking Lot Adjacent to Sea Country Senior Center.”Posted on June 21st, 2017
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL DUE:
July 18, 2017 on or before 4:00 p.m.
Please direct all inquiries in writing to:
Reference documents are available for review on the City’s FTP site.
The documents can be downloaded from the City’s FTP site at ftp://64.147.23.164/. (download is free).
You will need to use the following username and password to access the FTP site. The username and password are generic and will work for everyone.
username: vendor
ADDENDUMS:
See “Related Documents” below for Addendums. User is responsible for checking for any Addendums.
If you would like to be on the Prospective Consultant list, please email Ross Anderson at: randerson@cityoflagunaniguel.org
