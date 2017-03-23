The Smash Hit West End Musical THE BODYGUARD Comes to Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 5/30 – 6/11

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is delighted to announce that the first U.S. National Tour of the hit musical THE BODYGUARD, will play Segerstrom Hall from May 30 – June 11, 2017. Grammy® Award-nominated and multi-platinum R&B/pop recording artist and film/TV actress Deborah Cox stars as Rachel Marron. In the role of bodyguard Frank Farmer is television star Judson Mills. The role of Rachel Marron will be played by Jasmin Richardson in the Saturday matinee and Sunday evening performances.

Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Each expects to be in charge; what they don’t expect is to fall in love. A romantic thriller, THE BODYGUARD features a host of irresistible classics including “So Emotional,” “One Moment in Time,” “Saving All My Love,” “Run to You,” “I Have Nothing,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” and one of the biggest selling songs of all time – “I Will Always Love You.”

scfta.org