Volunteers Recognized At Elks ER Appreciation Night

This month the Mission Viejo / Saddleback Valley Elks held their annual ER Appreciation Awards event. Previous ER Dave McLeod recognized all the volunteers who work so hard during the year to make the lodge function like a fine watch. Top honors for the evening went to Leading Knight Mike Long – Officer of the Year, House Committee Chairman Stephanie Bongartz, – Citizen of the Year and Laura Lumley – Elk of the Year.

Dave McLeod, Mike Long, Stephanie Bongartz, and Laura Lumley



Over one hundred twenty awards were presented to Elk members. Dave McLeod thanked the recipients and said, “Our meeting would go on for hours-on-end if I attempted to speak of all the incredible things these members have done for our charity programs for the community and our Lodge. I can’t tell you enough just how grateful I am.”

McLeod invited all to attend the Inaugural Ball which will take place on March 25th. The Inaugural Ball on the 25th is a ticketed event and open only to members and their guests. The month of April marks the beginning of the Elks new calendar year. The Lodge ends the 2016-2017 year having enjoyed the largest annual membership gain in it’s 48 years of serving the Saddleback Valley Community. The current membership of the Lodge is 1,158 men and women. For more information regarding Elks Charities or membership in the Order, call 949 830-3557.



Andy Costello

Grand Lodge Area 7

Public Relations & Marketing Committeeman

by