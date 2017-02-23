Wells of Life will present its second annual Run4Water 5K and 1K on Sunday, April 23 at Laguna Niguel Regional Park

Wells of Life’s Run4Water Aims to Fund 40 Wells in Africa

WHAT: Wells of Life is a nonprofit organization that funds sustainable water wells for villagers in Uganda, Africa. In addition to the 5K & 1K runs, Run4Water features a festival with exhibit booths, give-a-ways, food booths and music.

WHO: Organizers aim to recruit 40 teams to fund 40 wells. Twenty participants/team raising $300 each covers the $6000 cost of a well. Each well provides clean water for 1000 people for over twenty-five years and all overhead is raised through private donations and fundraisers, so donors fund 100% of the well production.

Individuals can participate for $35/each and virtual participants are $25/each. All

registered participants will receive an official time, t-shirt and medal. Race packet

pickup is on Saturday, April 22 between 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at a location TBD.

WHERE: Laguna Niguel Regional Park is located at 28241 La Paz Rd in Laguna Niguel

WHEN: Sunday, April 23, 2017

7:00 a.m. – Registration/Festival Opens

8:30 a.m. – Opening Ceremony

9:00 a.m. – 5K Run Starts

9:10 a.m. – 1K Run Starts

Noon – Event Concludes

CONTACT: For questions about Run4Water, contact race organizer Bonnie Pascua at

949.697.6383. For media inquiries, contact Barbara Kimler at 949.521.4962.

ABOUT: Founded in 2008 by Orange County businessman Nick Jordan, the mission of Wells of Life is based on the belief water is a basic human right and should be available to all people regardless of where they live. Through fundraising efforts in schools, churches and corporations, Wells of Life aims to fund the drilling of 1,000 water wells over a ten year period serving 1 million villagers in Uganda. The provision of clean water is viewed as the catalyst that drives change and literally revolutionizes communities overnight.

INFO: For more information about Run4Water or Wells of Life, visit www.wellsoflife.org or e-mail info@wellsoflife.org.

Barbara Kimler

Barbara Kimler PR